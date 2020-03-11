HUNTINGTON — Compassion fatigue, or burnout, is the feeling of declining empathy in the face of repeated exposure to other’s suffering and it may occur across all medical disciplines.
The condition, a form of chronic stress, is sometimes referred to as the “cost of caring.” Medical care professionals may succumb to the overall stress from human suffering if they do not have an adequate outlet to decompress.
In Huntington and Cabell County, the condition has taken a greater focus with the opioid epidemic as emergency medical care employees are faced with increased overdoses and death. Luckily, many healthcare employers are taking steps to address the condition, including the Cabell County EMS, which has access to a critical stress management program.
The program provides counselors following tragedies or mass casualty incidents. However, there wasn’t anything available for EMTs and paramedics involving day-to-day stressors, said Connie Priddy, compliance officer with Cabell County EMS and coordinator of the Huntington Quick Response Team.
“They probably have been overlooked and underappreciated. Now with a lot of the focus with what’s going on in the field out there, people do realize this is a tough job and a job they love,” Priddy said. “But they need resources just like any other job.”
According to the Compassion Fatigue Awareness Project, a nonprofit organization that works to connect people to resources, the condition may present as symptoms that are disruptive to daily life. Symptoms include bottled up emotions, isolation from others, substance abuse used to mask feelings, compulsive behaviors, poor self-care, legal problems, indebtedness, re-occurrence of nightmares and chronic physical ailments such as gastrointestinal problems, among others.
In October 2018, Huntington was named a winner of the 2018 U.S. Mayor’s Challenge, receiving $1 million to provide in-house mental health services to first responders on the front lines of the opioid epidemic.
The nationwide competition encouraged city leaders to propose “bold, inventive” ideas to confront their city’s toughest problems, providing finalists with funds for a six-month implementation phase.
Winning the grant on the national stage is a sign that Huntington is shifting away from the epicenter of the opioid crisis to the epicenter of the solution, said Mayor Steve Williams.
To solve this, Huntington will begin to roll out a program to embed certified mental health professionals into police and fire departments. These “wellness coordinators” engage first responders in creating self-care tools and training to improve their personal and professional well-being.
This will also improve their interactions with overdose victims and attitudes toward substance abuse.
In surveys conducted during the program’s six-month implementation phase, only 37 percent of Huntington’s first responders report having adequate resources to do their jobs well.
The wellness coordinators will work with first responders to develop self-care that is most helpful to them. This could include massages, yoga, discounted getaways and family cooking activities and pottery classes.