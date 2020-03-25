HURRICANE — “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” The proverb dating back to the mid-1600s — but perhaps more recognizable to fans of “The Shining” — is clear in its meaning: A person who spends all his or her time working will become bored and boring.
For residents of the Tri-State area, there are plenty of options to help prevent that from happening. Whether it’s playing games at an arcade, solving a mystery in an escape room, playing laser tag with friends or even hurling an ax at the wall at an ax-throwing bar, people of all ages can let loose and have some fun close to home. Some venues even offer private parties or group rates, allowing the fun to be shared among friends.
— The Herald-Dispatch