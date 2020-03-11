The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of March 3. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
On appointment by the governor, Evan Jenkins became a justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals in October. And in November, he was elected to fill a seat on the court for a term ending in 2024.
He had been representing the Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before that, Justice Jenkins served three terms in the West Virginia Senate, and three terms as a delegate representing Cabell and Wayne counties.
What’s the difference between legislation and judicial responsibilities? “There are certainly things that I miss about the legislative arena,” he told Putnam Rotary this morning.
“When I was in Congress, someone would say, ‘Evan, where do you stand on immigration?’ And all you had to do was say whether you were for the wall or not. And that told you everything you needed to know on that issue.
“Things are about an inch deep and a mile wide. A whole lot of sound bites. Press conferences. A lot of work out cutting ribbons. Getting a veteran a wheel chair. A lot of community constituent service.
“In the judiciary, you’re not holding press conferences. You’re not out cutting ribbons.
“What we do is speak through our orders. We hear cases that impact not only the individual people whose case is being considered, but they have precedental value to apply to anybody else in West Virginia [who is] similarly situated.
“We are confronted with a lot of tough choices and a lot of different choices than [as] a legislator. There are a number of cases that you have a really bad dude, convicted of a heinous crime. But that person is entitled to constitutional protections and statutory rules of law that must be followed in a judicial proceeding.
“And we may be confronted with an error by the prosecutor, or the judge, or jury instruction at the circuit court level. . . . It is up to us to make sure that regardless of [their] lot in life [they’re] going to get a fair shake.
“We had a mid-30-year-old fellow last term. He sold two Oxycontins...to an undercover officer. Selling illegal drugs is a felony in West Virginia. We have on the books...the recidivism statute — three strikes and you’re out. No ifs, ands, or buts. Three felonies and you’re going to prison for the rest of your life.
“But we have a constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment. And we have a prior court decision that says that two of the three felonies have to have the risk (of violence) or actual violence associated with it.”
The high court also has management duties. “The justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals not only sit on the bench making decisions,” said the justice. “We also are charged with running the judicial system. We’re basically the board of directors.
“We have a $135 million judicial budget. We have 1,500 full-time-equivalent employees. We are in every courthouse in West Virginia — the magistrate courts, the circuit courts, and the family courts.”
What about an intermediate court for West Virginia? “The Supreme Court does not advocate one way or another,” Jenkins replied. “We are happy to provide data and information about it if you do this or how you do it, because we’re going to have the responsibility for running it.
“Right now, West Virginia is one of about nine states that do not have an immediate court of appeals between the trial court and its supreme court.
“The advocates for this, primarily the business community, are saying it would grow the body of law to create more predictability in the decisions. And therefore folks could have a know given certain circumstances what the likely outcome would be.
“The opponents of this...believe that it would delay the amount of time in getting recovery in suits, and it gives people more bites of the apple going up the process.”
In West Virginia, the judge and justice positions are filled by popular vote. “Across the country, almost everybody does it a little bit differently, how they select their judges and justices.
“Our founding fathers in the West Virginia Constitution said we were going to elect by popular election. There are about 30 states that elect their judges and justices.
“About half (of that 30) do it by partisan elections. [In West Virginia] the Constitution allows the Legislature to decide whether it’s partisan or nonpartisan.”
Since 2016, West Virginia has elected judges and justices by nonpartisan ballot.
“The Constitution also allows the Legislature to decide whether to have an intermediate court of appeals.
“We had about a thousand appeals to the Supreme Court (last year). We take in everything. We are an ‘appeal by right’ (Court).
“Last year the Court rendered decisions in about 570 cases,” Jenkins said. “On the 570, we had oral arguments on about a hundred of those. And on the others, we issued what’s called a memorandum decision.
“There is no backlog. Those [cases] not decided will be decided this year.
“People have become much more attuned over the last number of years over the balance of the court,” he said. “I pulled the numbers for 2019: 90% of those 570 cases that we decided were 5-0; 7% were 4-1; only 3% were 3-2.
“Part of this is because we take every case, and a lot of cases are ‘slam dunk.’
“You look at the US Supreme Court, only 10 to 15% are unanimous. (But) the US Supreme Court picks and chooses, and they are picking that select group of really controversial cases. But I tell you about our 90% hopefully to share with you a professional camaraderie and ability to work with one another.
“We all get along, and we think that’s important. We can have strong and philosophical opinions about a particular case, but those don’t play out in public.”