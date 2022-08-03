HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans reported to a federal prison last Tuesday to serve a sentence for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Evans was listed as an inmate Tuesday at the FCI Milan federal prison near Milan, Michigan, about 50 miles south of Detroit, a five-hour drive from Huntington.
Evans was sentenced June 22 to serve three months in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release, for his actions Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol to interrupt Congress as it certified election results.
District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth called Evans a leader of the events that day who “egged” other rioters on. Evans admitted his guilt to one count of civil disorder, a class D federal felony.
In the weeks leading up to the start of his sentence, Evans did a media tour decrying his conviction and took to social media criticizing his sentence, stating he was a political prisoner. Evans told his followers he is not suicidal.
“If something happens to me, and they claim it was a suicide, just know they killed me,” he wrote.
Earlier this month prosecutors filed a notice with the court to alert Lamberth to contradictory statements Evans had been giving media outlets, stating he did an “about-face” when discussing his involvement in the insurrection with media outlets.
