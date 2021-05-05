HUNTINGTON — From wagon rides to art demonstrations, history came to life Saturday for Heritage Farm Museum & Village’s annual Spring Festival.
A variety of artisans and additions were part of the event at the Huntington landmark, where visitors could explore the Appalachian Backyard Adventure — including the Nature Center and the new Treehouse Trek — as well as the Children’s Activity Museum.
Heritage Farm Museum & Village will be open for We Learn Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays during the same hours throughout the month of May. On May 29, the Adventure Park, which has aerial challenge courses and zip lines, will open for Memorial Day weekend.
From June to August, the farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.