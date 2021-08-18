CHARLESTON — FestivALL Charleston will celebrate its 10th year in October with an expanded arts, music and dance festival that will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 17.
FestivFALL usually runs for three days.
The city’s autumn festival officially opens Friday, Oct. 8, but FestivALL’s food-centric Taste-of-ALL has been added as a pre-FestivFALL event Oct. 2 at Four Points by Sheraton.
Taste-of-ALL will include food, live music and activities for children.
VIP tickets for Taste-of-ALL go on sale Sept. 2.
FestivFALL will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 with Sound Checks at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences and the Grammy-nominated roots and soul band Southern Avenue.
Tickets are $20 and available through the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-3570 or online at theclaycenter.org.
Some highlights during FestivFALL include the return of Glow in the Park to Magic Island on Oct. 8, the Harvest Art Fair Oct. 8-9 at The Virginian on East Virginia Street, Foam at the Dome on Oct. 9, “Mountain Stage” on Oct. 10, Three Things on Oct. 13, a performance by the West Virginia Dance Company on Oct. 14 and Appalachian Artists Collective’s production of “The Tell-Tale Lilac Bush” on Oct. 15-16. More details can be found at festivallcharleston.com.
FestivALL will continue to monitor the pandemic and follow current safety guidelines. Events may be adapted as necessary.
