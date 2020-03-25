HUNTINGTON — Between knife making, candle making, glassblowing and more, these days anyone can be an expert for a day in creating their own personalized keepsakes instead of buying from the store.
A plethora of “Do-It-Yourself” businesses and classes are offered throughout the Tri-State, many of which are thriving and stay booked.
As many Americans attempt to move toward gifting experiences instead of tangible items for holidays and special occasions, business is booming in the area for businesses offering such classes.
But what makes them so popular?
The experience of being together, many DIY-ers say.
Board and Brush in Barboursville brings together wine, paint and wooden signs. Paint & Sip classes can make the worst artist look like Picasso. Even historic Blenko glass has opened its workshop doors to the public with several yearly events that allow glass lovers to make their own keepsake.
In Huntington, a DIY candle-making business, The Haute Wick Social, located in Heritage Station, is thriving.
Ashley Casto is a native of western Pennsylvania, but came to Huntington in 2016 after marrying her husband. She worked in college admissions for nine years, but said she had a burning desire to be an entrepreneur and own her own business.
The Haute Wick Social, which can be found on social media by searching the business’s name, started in November 2018 out of her kitchen on a Small Business Saturday.
Positivity and love radiate off Casto and suck you in to love candles as much as she does. Casto said it’s because she and her husband love what they do.
“We love connecting with people. And I think that’s why we’ve had such success so quickly. We love our small business is downtown. I mean, everybody I work with is so great. What can I say?”
After opening in Heritage Station, she has seen her business boom and already hopes to expand into additional locations soon.
The main attraction of the shop is the ability to make your own candle. You need no appointment or knowledge of the trade to do so. Casto will walk you through the steps, sending you home with a great mood and a sweet smell. You could also book your own party.
The shop also offers retail items ranging from glassware to signage to tarts.
While it might be easier to walk into a store and just buy a candle, Casto says the experience and cleanliness of her candles makes them better. Her candles are 100% soy wax made from renewable, natural resources, making them clean burning. Plus you get to customize whatever smell you make.
Christina McNeely said Casto’s ability to help you select the perfect scent is uncanny and adds to the experience.
McNeely, of Huntington, started going to the business with friends during one of those collaborative events, where they got to paint a door hanger and make a candle. She has since returned a number of times.
She said she was sucked in by Casto’s bubbly personality and guidance. That, combined with experience gained by attending her events and getting to spend time with her loved ones, kept her coming back.
“The first time I came, we brought some snacks and I brought a couple bottles of wine for the group that I came with,” she said. “Immediately you just relax. Like, ‘OK, I can be comfortable in this atmosphere.’ I was so astounded by the entire experience that I immediately reached out to a couple of my friends that I thought would love it.”
Now she is a repeat customer and even gives out classes and gift cards for the business as Christmas gifts.
The courses can also be educational, she said.
“Then she taught me a lot of things that I didn’t know about the soy candles and that there’s not extra harmful things in them and that the ones that I was buying had those things in them. Someone like me who’s not in this industry wouldn’t know those things,” she said. “That, and Ashley’s personality is so inviting that it makes you feel at home.”
That experience is exactly what Casto wants — to give people the vibe that they can come in and hang out and be social.
Outside of retail and the everyday business, Haute Wick sometimes joins forces with other small businesses to host combined events, doubling up the offerings.
“Owning a small business is hard,” Casto said. “And let me just tell you about the business community down here. Everybody’s so supportive, like so supportive, and like we want to help each other out.”
As much as she gets from other businesses, she gives. Casto has held events to support charities like the Ronald McDonald House and Little Victories. She hosts special nights for first responders and their families to come make candles.
If you come into the shop at the right time, you might even get to meet a dog in need of a home, as she often will host Little Victories dogs for the day.
“I had a dog in here, a really beautiful white German shepherd, and I had a customer come in who just lost hers and she’s sitting on the floor interacting with this dog,” she said. “She just said, ‘I was meant to come in here. I was meant to make a candle, and it was meant to get this dog.’”
The woman later adopted the dog.
She said customers will oftentimes come alone just to clear their mind.
In the future, she hopes for bigger and more locations.
“It’s almost been a year and a half,” she said. “It’s going really, really well. And that’s where I see it going in the next five years.”
Casto encourages anyone who might have a similar idea to take the leap.
“Just do it. Just listen to your heart and do what you truly want to do,” she said. “Because if you’re passionate about it, it’ll show through in your work. It’ll show through in your business.”
