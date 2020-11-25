Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the October/November issue of River Cities Magazine.
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Every year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade draws 3.5 million spectators to the streets of New York City to kick off the holiday season with floats, marching bands and dancers. Another 50 million tune in to watch it on television. And for the past 10 years, students of the St. Albans Studio of Dance have been among the thousands of participants moving along the parade route from 77th Street to Herald Square at 34th Street and Broadway.
“I just remember having the best time of my life,” Lauren Rasberry, 15, of St. Albans, West Virginia, said of her experience dancing in the parade in 2018. “I had dreamed of going when I was 5 years old — the year that they started going.”
When studio owner and dance instructor Jamie Trent Walker first got the invitation for her studio to participate in the parade, she didn’t believe it was real.
“I received the invitation after a dance competition,” she said. “It came to me and I thought it was a joke. I’m not going to lie. I was like, ‘Maybe I better check on this.’ I did, and it was real.”
Getting to New York City to participate in the parade isn’t easy. For starters, the dancers have to have the physical ability to run a mile. They also must audition in front of Trent Walker and her sister, Amy Trent.
“(We look for) dedication first off — that you’re dedicated to what you’re doing, because it’s a commitment,” Trent Walker said. “Macy’s comes first when you do that. And then ability, of course, that comes into play. They have to have showmanship and that kind of thing because they’re going on national TV.”
Last year the studio took six dancers, but they’ve taken as many as 13.
The dancers have to raise about $2,500 for their costumes and the trip to New York. The team hosts car washes, pancake breakfasts and basket raffles to raise the money.
While their regular dance practice helps them prepare, they don’t actually get the dance routine for the parade until October, about a month before the event.
“They come to lessons two to three times a week, but when they get the dance you’re there as long as it takes to get that dance,” Trent Walker said. “If we have to call extra practice, we call extra practice.”
Practice continues when the dancers get to New York City.
“The first night of practice, which would be a Saturday, it is a six-hour practice. We’re just trying to get all of the kids from around the country to get in a lineup,” said Katie Walker, a dancer and Trent Walker’s daughter. “Because I think there’s about 700 last year and you’re all in one big ballroom and it’s exciting and everyone’s excited and happy. Then when you get to the end of the six-hour practice, everyone’s (exhausted).”
Besides the parade, the dancers also get to experience the Big Apple, including taking in Broadway plays and sightseeing.
“It’s an experience of a lifetime,” Trent Walker said. “They get to see the city. They see shows. They get to go to the World Trade Center. We take them every year because we think that’s important. They get the full experience. We ride the subway. They’re flying into New York. Some of these kids may never go back. They have a ball. We have a lot of returners because they absolutely love it.”
Parade day starts early, Katie Walker said.
“It is probably one of the most amazing feelings to walk down the main streets of New York and everyone is cheering and screaming for you,” Katie Walker said. “People are holding signs. People are (there) from all over the world to come watch you perform. It’s just like a rush of adrenaline. You sit in a waiting area from like 5 o’clock in the morning until it’s your turn to start the parade route. You are freezing and it’s cold and you’re like, ‘Why did I do this? I am tired. I’m cold.’ Then once you start walking, you just forget all that.”
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers Spirit of America won’t allow dancers under the age of 18 to perform in the parade, Trent Walker said. She said she’s heartbroken for the dancers who were planning on going but won’t be able to now.
Katie Walker, 21, who has gone on the trip nine times and participated in the parade eight of those times, said the news must be devastating for the young dancers, but it’s for the greater good.
“I definitely think it must have been a hard decision for them to make because Macy’s lost a lot of performers that way,” she said.
Rasberry hopes to be able to go on the trip next year.
“These kids, if you ask them if they would go back and do it again, in a heartbeat,” Trent Walker said. “They absolutely love it. It’s an amazing experience to watch them when they leave and when they come back. They’re different people. It’s like they’ve conquered the world. It’s awesome to watch. They grow up that week.”