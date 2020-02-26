HURRICANE — Advantage Valley and The Robert C. Byrd Institute, in coordination with the West Virginia Development Office, will sponsor an expo Thursday, March 19, in Hurricane aimed at linking small suppliers with major state manufacturers.
Attendees of the West Virginia Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo will learn about the processes to become suppliers to such manufacturers as Constellium, J.H. Fletcher & Company, and Steel of West Virginia. They will have an opportunity to meet one-one-one with representatives of these companies to learn about supplying materials, services and commodities necessary for day-to-day operations.
“Our previous expos resulted in several small local businesses securing contracts with large state manufacturers,” Derek Scarbro, director of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery initiative, said in a press release. “These focused events are win-win situations because they introduce small businesses to contracting opportunities while connecting large manufacturers to potential suppliers closer to home.”
“Small local businesses are the largest employers nationally and create two out of every three new jobs,” Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley, said in the release. “Not only do independent businesses employ more people directly per dollar of revenue, they also are the customers of other local businesses such as printers, accountants, wholesalers, attorneys, etc., in turn expanding opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Nurturing locally owned businesses that use local resources and employ local workers at decent wages means that a community can become more self-sufficient and less dependent on imports.”
The expo will run from noon to 5 p.m. at Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. The event is free and open to the public. Signups begin at noon for one-on-one meetings, which are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Register at www.rcbi.org/go/mfgexpo.