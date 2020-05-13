Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HURRICANE — Mountain Health Network’s Hurricane Express Care, located in Fruth Pharmacy at 3109 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, has reopened with regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit an Urgent Care or Express Care for a problem that is not life threatening or risking disability but requires urgent medical attention, such as:

  • Cold/flu
  • Earaches
  • Migranes
  • Low-grade fevers and limited rashes
  • Minor injuries such as sprains, back pain, minor cuts and burns, minor broken bones or minor eye injuries

In accordance with CDC guidelines, all patients and visitors are asked to wear face masks, which can include cloth masks, when entering the Express Care.

If you are experiencing fever, productive new cough, new shortness of breath, body aches, new sore throat, have been in contact with a known COVID-19 patient or a person in quarantine or awaiting a COVID-19 test, please visit the drive through testing area located at the front of Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Hours are subject to change based on volume or if an executive order is issued from the Governor.

For more information please visit www.cabellhuntington.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.