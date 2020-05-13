HURRICANE — Mountain Health Network’s Hurricane Express Care, located in Fruth Pharmacy at 3109 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, has reopened with regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit an Urgent Care or Express Care for a problem that is not life threatening or risking disability but requires urgent medical attention, such as:
- Cold/flu
- Earaches
- Migranes
- Low-grade fevers and limited rashes
- Minor injuries such as sprains, back pain, minor cuts and burns, minor broken bones or minor eye injuries
In accordance with CDC guidelines, all patients and visitors are asked to wear face masks, which can include cloth masks, when entering the Express Care.
If you are experiencing fever, productive new cough, new shortness of breath, body aches, new sore throat, have been in contact with a known COVID-19 patient or a person in quarantine or awaiting a COVID-19 test, please visit the drive through testing area located at the front of Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Hours are subject to change based on volume or if an executive order is issued from the Governor.
For more information please visit www.cabellhuntington.org.