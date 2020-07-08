In March, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) extended the tax filing and payment deadline for federal income tax to July 15, 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As that date approaches, option for those still not ready to file their federal income tax return is to file an extension form by July 15, which would give filers until Oct. 15, 2020.
The IRS says an filing the extension form doesn’t delay paying what’s owed. Any estimated unpaid taxes must be paid by the earliest filing deadline, which currently is July 15, or penalties and interest may be applied to the amount overdue.
For filers owed a tax refund, the IRS says it will pay taxpayers interest on their refunds for the period beyond the typical tax filing deadline of April 15, whether they have filed their tax returns already or not.
West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio all mirrored the federal income tax relief provisions with state income tax filers.
In West Virginia, the deadline to file 2019 annual income tax returns for individuals, trusts or estates, and corporations was extended from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020. This extension does not apply to any other tax collected by the Tax Commissioner.
Kentucky income tax return filings due on April 15, 2020, May 15, 2020, and June 15, 2020, for individual, corporate, limited liability, fiduciary and pass-through filers are also due July 15, 2020. Estimated payments due on these dates are included in the deferral.
Ohio income tax returns were also pushed back to July 15, 2020.
Individuals, estates, trusts, and certain businesses making quarterly estimated income tax payments have also been granted additional time to file and pay without penalty or interest. The first and second quarterly payments, normally scheduled for April 15 and June 15 for most taxpayers, have both been extended to July 15, 2020.
For more information, visit online at irs.gov.