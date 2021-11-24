HURRICANE — For Bancroft resident Bethany Adkins, Nov. 10 was an opportunity to celebrate imagination. She greeted the gathering crowd wearing sparkly shoes, a pink tutu, a crown made of leaves, and a pair of fairy wings.
It was the third birthday party for the Fairy Door Trail at Valley Park, and Adkins was on site to help celebrate.
As coordinator of programming and marketing for the Putnam County Library, Adkins finds herself donning costumes often.
“I help create and take part in library activities and events, and I always love to dress on theme when I can,” she explains. “It adds such magic to an event both for me and for the kids.”
It was no different on Nov. 10 when Adkins brought a little extra magic to the party with her woodland fairy costume.
The Bear Wood Fairy Door Trail resulted from the 2018 collaboration of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Valley Park and Bear Wood Company. Along the existing trail system, the three created a route of whimsically decorated fairy doors, which are placed on various trees.
“Children learn so much just by walking a nature trail like this one,” Adkins states. “When you add in the enchanting element of fairies and fairy doors, children will certainly keep their eyes peeled to see one!”
She adds, “Putnam County Library has actually used the Fairy Trail several times for our ‘Fitness Friday’ series in which we introduce new places and ways to get moving.”
The Fairy Door Trail has been a popular attraction for other groups and individuals in Putnam County, as well.
“The Fairy Door Trail has become one of the area’s most unique attractions and is a favorite among families, especially those with small children,” says Vanessa Ervin, Executive Director of the Putnam County CVB. “Hundreds of visitors make their way to Putnam County to see it each year.”
On Nov. 10, local children and adults made their way once again to the trail, but this time to eat birthday cupcakes and paint their own fairy doors.
“One mother who was at the party with her son asked us when the door her son created would be installed, and we assured her it would be up within the week,” Ervin recounts. “She informed us that she has a lot of family traveling to visit for the holidays this year and her son will be ecstatic to bring them to the trail, show them the door he created, and take family photos with the new mural.”
Ervin is referring to another reason she and others gathered for a celebration: the unveiling of the new fairy wing mural at the trailhead.
The giant mural, painted by Putnam County artist JP Owens on a 12-foot concrete wall, is of two brightly colored, unfurled fairy wings, ideal for photo ops.
“We added a fairy wing mural to engage even more people along the trail,” Ervin explains. “It celebrates our local arts community and, as the area’s first wing mural, it should bring new ways to enjoy the trail for years to come. Young children will always enjoy the fairy trail and the addition of this new mural should attract older kids, as well.”
Adkins agrees, adding, “I think the new mural is in a wonderful location. If you’ve never walked the trail or are unsure where to start, it’s an eyecatcher that leads you right to the spot! Taking a photo there is a great way to memorialize a fun and magical day out with your family and friends.”
Snapping a selfie in front of artwork like a mural and posting it on social media is a trendy way to show your online friends where you have visited.
According to Ervin, a mural like the fairy wing mural can be an attraction in itself to visitors outside the region, especially to families visiting with small children.
“Wing murals are a traveling sensation!” she enthuses. “People seek to find art they can interact with and take photos with, so that they can share them with their friends and family via social media outlets. This mural will inspire others to visit the area, especially if people tag the CVB (#PutnamWV), the library, or Valley Park in their social media posts.”
For Adkins, she hopes the Fairy Door Trail and fairy wing mural inspire children’s creativity and imagination.
“As you walk the trail, there’s something unique and magical around each turn, revving up children’s imaginations…which is something the library is definitely excited to see.”
Adkins’ job is all about celebrating imagination, after all.
At the party on Nov. 10, she read to the kids a book called “The Truth About Fairies,” which explores what fairies are like, how they dress, where to find them in the wild, and how they are portrayed in many stories throughout time. She led children in songs like “The Itsy Bitsy Fairy.”
And she just might have stopped by the fairy wing mural herself before she left, posing in her own fairy crown and tutu.