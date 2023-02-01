The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Faith in Action volunteers Ron and Donna Graham are among several volunteers who serve senior citizens in Putnam and Kanawha counties through Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley.

CHARLESTON — Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors aged 60 and older in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible.

Program volunteers provide free services including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls and personal outreach efforts. A small team — the Honey Do Crews — performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward safe home environments.

