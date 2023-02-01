CHARLESTON — Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors aged 60 and older in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible.
Program volunteers provide free services including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls and personal outreach efforts. A small team — the Honey Do Crews — performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward safe home environments.
Volunteer trainings are a great opportunity to learn more about the programs offered to seniors and how volunteers can use their time and talents to assist those in need of a helping hand. All volunteers are required to attend one volunteer training session prior to serving. The sessions are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.
Faith in Action has scheduled four upcoming trainings. Participants can attend in person at the Faith in Action office located at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, or may opt to attend via Zoom.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 4:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, March 9, 4:30-6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
As an all-volunteer service organization, Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley is always striving to grow its base of community members willing to serve, neighbor to neighbor. Volunteers have great flexibility to select assignments that fit their schedules and interests. Whether serving two hours a week or a couple of hours every few months, each volunteer can make a direct, positive impact on the lives of our community’s older neighbors.
To learn more and to reserve your spot, visit faithinactiongkv.com or contact Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley directly by calling 304-881-7253.
