Loretta Clark is one of the many seniors who receive assistance through Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley. The organization is seeking volunteers to help fulfill its mission in Putnam and Kanawha counties.
CHARLESTON — Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley — a local nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors aged 60 and over in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible — is seeking volunteers to help meet its mission.
Program volunteers provide free services including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls and personal outreach efforts. A small team — the Honey Do Crews — performs minor home repairs or maintenance projects with an eye toward safe home environments.
Volunteer trainings are a great opportunity to learn more about the programs offered to seniors and how volunteers can use their time and talents to assist those in need of a helping hand. All volunteers are required to attend one volunteer training session prior to serving. The sessions are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.
Faith in Action has scheduled three upcoming trainings to be offered both virtually (via Zoom) and in person at the Faith in Action office:
4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9
11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30
4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
As an all-volunteer service organization, Faith in Action is always striving to grow its base of community members willing to serve, neighbor to neighbor. Volunteers have the flexibility to select assignments that fit their schedules and interests. Whether they have two hours a week or two hours a month to offer, volunteers can make a direct, positive impact on the lives of others every time they participate, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
To learn more or to RSVP, visit faithinactiongkv.com or contact Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley directly by calling 304-881-7253.
Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley is located at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston.
