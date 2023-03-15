The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The nonprofit Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley has added three new members to its board of directors: Mike Raymo, Orlando Craighead, and the Rev. Janet Flanagan.

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of community leaders dedicated to addressing the growing needs of our aging population in Kanawha and Putnam counties,” said Jennifer Waggener, executive director of Faith in Action, in a release. “We look forward to the talent and energy Orlando, Mike, and Janet will bring to growing our organization for the long term.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you