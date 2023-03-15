CHARLESTON — The nonprofit Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley has added three new members to its board of directors: Mike Raymo, Orlando Craighead, and the Rev. Janet Flanagan.
“Our Board of Directors is comprised of community leaders dedicated to addressing the growing needs of our aging population in Kanawha and Putnam counties,” said Jennifer Waggener, executive director of Faith in Action, in a release. “We look forward to the talent and energy Orlando, Mike, and Janet will bring to growing our organization for the long term.”
Raymo is the Director of Engineering for West Virginia American Water Company and oversees water and wastewater-related construction projects across the state. “As an Army veteran, Raymo values selfless service and sees FIAGKV as a way to put that into practice. He strongly believes in the sanctity of life, regardless of age, and wants to be a part of giving our older neighbors the respect and dignified support they deserve,” Waggener said.
“While he wasn’t born in West Virginia,” she added, “Mike got here as quickly as he could and currently resides in Charleston with his family.”
Craighead is the executive director of the Kanawha Coalition for Community Health Improvement, which was founded in 1994 by Kanawha County hospitals working in partnership with other local organizations. The mission of KCCHI is to identify and evaluate health risks and coordinate resources to measurably improve the health of Kanawha County residents.
Craighead is also engaged with the Wild Wonderful Healthy West Side, Healthy Communities Smithers/Montgomery, and the Spotted Owl Healthcare Association.
“Orlando’s passions are public health, coalition building, and community equity — all of which make him a valuable resource to Faith in Action,” Waggener said.
Flanagan is a retired educator and clergy member, having served in several United Methodist churches in West Virginia.
“She has vast experience working with people of all ages and backgrounds through her many years of service in the church at local, state, and national levels. She has also been able to utilize her teaching background in creative ways, most recently by leading workshops in areas of interest to older adults. Her work as a hospice chaplain helped her recognize the needs of the whole person. By calling on her studies and teaching on issues of aging, she has a much-needed voice to add to FIAGKV,” Waggener said.
The three new members join existing board members Carrie Jones (board chair), Virginia Slack (vice chair), Catherine Gerichten (secretary), Emily Hensley (treasurer), David Campbell, L.J. Fairless, and Whitney Humphrey.
Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley helps older adults in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible. Their volunteers provide free services such as transportation to medical appointments, access to groceries and supplies, check-in phone calls, and minor home repairs with a focus on safe home environments.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.