HURRICANE — Putting your faith in motion might be the first step in the recovery process if you have suffered an injury. That’s because healing your injury or condition will likely involve mobilizing your injured body part.
That makes Faith in Motion Performance Therapy the perfect name for a physical therapy company in the valley.
It’s an even more perfect name since the owner of Faith in Motion is named Faith.
Faith Farley, DPT.
Farley opened Faith in Motion in May of 2021, settling in her current location at 3495 Teays Valley Road, Suite B in Hurricane in November 2022. (It is on the bottom floor under Warnick and Semder Dentistry.)
“Owning a sports performance and physical therapy company has been a dream of mine since a young age,” Farley says. “I knew I always wanted to work for myself and make that dream come true, but I never imagined it would be so early on in my career.”
Farley, a West Virginia native, grew up loving sports and physical fitness. She played Division 1 soccer at Coastal Carolina University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science. After returning to West Virginia, she earned her doctorate degree in physical therapy from Marshall University.
Farley wasn’t long into her career as a physical therapist before she identified what she sees as weaknesses in her professional sphere.
“I felt that the quality of care that patients were receiving in the traditional physical therapy world was subpar,” she admits. “The medical community continues to be dictated (to) and pressured by insurance companies more and more every year, which takes away from what’s best for the patient.”
She continues, “Therapists are having to see multiple people at one time and are constantly pressured by their employers to bill X amount of dollars, and at the end of the day that equates to lower quality of care.”
Farley said she also felt that physical therapy was characterized by many in a lopsided way, only as a recovery tool for the elderly.
“Most people think ‘joint replacement’ or ‘elderly people’ when they think of physical therapy,” Farley notes, “but Faith in Motion is a clinic dedicated to active adults and athletes. I also am an ex-athlete and continue to be really active (sometimes as a coach or Crossfit competitor and always as an outdoors enthusiast), and I feel that most physical therapists and the clinics in our local area are not equipped to treat a younger, more active crowd.”
Faith in Motion uses the words “performance therapy” instead of “physical therapy” intentionally, then.
“I wanted to highlight the fact that we aren’t just the average physical therapy company and we help people achieve fitness and performance goals,” Farley says.
Farley and Andrew Quinlan, a certified athletic trainer Faith in Motion hired this summer, pride themselves on the time they spend with each client and the communication they work hard to establish with each one.
“We spend a lot of time with our patients,” Farley says, “and we get to know each and every one of them and their individual goals. We are known for our frequent communication with our patients as well. We are always texting or emailing patients to check on them, and even after discharge we check in on all our old patients almost monthly.”
This type of care and attention must be one reason why Faith in Motion continues to grow. Farley expects to hire another therapist to share the client load soon.
“The most challenging part of my job is just constantly running and growing the business,” Farley acknowledges. “The most satisfying part by far is just watching people overcome injuries and get back to a pain-free life they enjoy. I really love my job and getting to help people.”
Farley helps people in a variety of ways at her clinic, offering injury evaluations, treatment plans, one-hour physical therapy sessions, 30-minute recovery sessions for soft tissue work, corrective exercises, cupping, dry needling and stretching.
“We also offer remote rehab and remote fitness coaching options,” she notes. “For people who live far away or may be limited on time, we use a smartphone app where we program your rehab exercises or fitness exercises online for you to follow along at your home or gym, on your own time.”
Faith in Motion also offers sports performance or individualized personal training sessions for fitness-loving youth athletes or adults.
“We started our fall youth sports strength and conditioning classes on Sept. 4,” Farley states. “We run classes every Monday and Wednesday at 4 (p.m.) for the girls and 5 (p.m.) for the boys.”
Farley adds, “Faith in Motion is not your average physical therapy company. We encourage those who have tried and failed PT before to come try us. If you want a doctor who truly cares, come see us.”
If you’re ready to put your faith in motion, come see Faith Farley (and her friendly dog Homer) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays or from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Friday appointments are as needed. Check out Faith in Motion Performance Therapy at www.faithinmotionpt.com, on Instagram at Faithinmotion_pt, on Facebook at Faith in Motion, or email faith@faithinmotionpt.com.