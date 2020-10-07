Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Autumn traditionally signals cooler temperatures, leaves changing colors and the start of the fall fire season.

Fall fire season began in West Virginia on Thursday and continues through Dec. 31, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

Burning vegetative materials is limited to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and any fires set during that time must be extinguished before 7 a.m., the agency said in a news release.

“The restrictions are there to protect West Virginia’s people, property and forests,” Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover said in the release. “Humidity levels are typically lower in fall than in summer. Dry leaves and forest floor debris become more flammable. After 5 p.m., relative humidity increases, the leaf litter absorbs moisture and the material becomes less flammable.”

The Division of Forestry reports that debris burning ranks as the state’s leading cause of fires.

A summary of forest fire laws can be found on the Division of Forestry’s website at wvforestry.com/laws-regulations/fire.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.