HURRICANE — Those who knew him well say it’s no surprise that when local business owner Robert Searls lost his life in a tragic accident last week, he had been trying to help someone.
Searls, 74, owner of Teays Valley Tire, died after being struck by a car outside of his business on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
“Robert was helping a customer back out of the garage. He does it all the time. He walks out and stops traffic,” his son-in-law, James Benear, told Putnam Herald media partner WCHS Eyewitness News.
Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese confirmed that account, saying that, as Searls was stepping out to help someone, a woman was driving through W.Va. 34 at the same time and accidentally struck him.
Searls worked 38 years at a chemical plant before taking over the tire shop for the last several years.
His family is remembering him as a generous, helpful and soft-spoken man.
Charleston Gazette Mail journalist Frank Giardina said his friend Robert Searls was like Hurricane’s version of George Bailey from the classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“Searls’ garage was a lot like Floyd’s Barber Shop in the old ‘Andy Griffith Show,’” Giardina wrote. “It was a gathering spot. You would see county and state political leaders, college students, high school students, lawyers, medical professionals, coaches, pastors and others congregate there.
“Searls always talked to me about WVU football and basketball. He loved the Mountaineers and he knew the game,” Giardina continued. “He also loved to help people and he died trying to help a customer back out into traffic. I looked forward to our sports visits. I will miss my friend.”
The family is extending thanks to a woman from a nearby business who came out and gave CPR. The woman would like the remain anonymous.
Despite the busy road nearby, Deweese said this is the first reported pedestrian hit he recalls in that area since he’s been sheriff.
“The driver did stop,” Deweese said. “We had some reports that the driver did not stop and fled the scene. She did not. She stayed on scene. She is working with the investigation.”
Deweese said at this time there are no charges against the driver, though investigations are pending.
“Pedestrians do have the right of way,” Deweese said. “However, if you step out the same time a car is traveling in that path, then a lot of times that won’t work out good for the person stepping out into the roadway.”
Police are working to see if the driver was distracted or impaired in any way. Those test results are not available yet.
The business’s future is uncertain at this time. Customers with unfinished business are asked to call Mary Searls at 304-562-1632.