HURRICANE — When Emily Saidi and her family met Brenden Long and his wife Ilse at their church’s small group, it didn’t take long for them to become fast friends.
Saidi, a Beckley native, said she was immediately impressed with Brenden Long’s character.
“First and foremost, Brenden is a man of character,” she says, adding, “People can trust him.”
The homeschool mom of nine children (seven currently living at home) said she also respected Long’s extensive work in the foster care system as a family law attorney.
“Five of my children were adopted from the West Virginia foster care system,” Saidi explains. “As a Guardian Ad Litem, Brenden has had a front-row seat to the foster care crisis our state is facing.”
She adds, “I have enormous faith that he will work to improve the system.”
Saidi said she also has faith that Long will work to improve the system not only as a citizen and an attorney, but also as an elected leader.
That is because Long has thrown his hat into the ring to run for West Virginia House of Delegates District 21, which covers a portion of Putnam County.
“I decided to run for House of Delegates District 21 because we need people at the state level with conservative values, and I want to represent my constituents with these Republican values,” Long states.
As a Christian conservative Republican candidate, Long says he upholds the West Virginia GOP platform.
“I feel strongly about second-amendment rights: the right to own and bear arms,” he says. “Supporting religious freedom, making sure we are expanding our jobs and businesses, and supporting our large- and small-business owners are also issues that are important to me.”
Long says he has held these conservative values for many years, even back to his youth in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
“My family and Christian upbringing have always had the greatest influence on my life,” he says.
Another big part of Long’s life growing up was enjoying the great outdoors and staying active. At the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Long was a four-year letterman for college soccer and majored in accounting and finance.
Because of a growing desire to help people in his career, Long began going to law school at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where he took classes at night and worked a job during the day.
Following graduation, Long relocated to West Virginia, where he served as a law clerk and then as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.
“In 2007, I met my wife Ilse at church,” he recalls, “and we just recently celebrated 13 years of marriage.”
The Longs moved to Hurricane, where Brenden opened his own law practice in August 2009.
“Starting Long Law Offices, PLLC, and seeing its continued growth has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life,” Long notes.
Of course, being a family law attorney has both its own challenges and rewards.
“Divorce and custody issues are difficult times for parents and children,” Long admits. “As a Guardian Ad Litem in Family Court cases, I am a voice for the children in determining what is in their best interest.”
Long volunteers his time on the Putnam County Adult Day Report and Drug Court programs. When he is not working or volunteering, Long is an active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston and a bass singer in the Hurricane Civic Chorus, which his wife Ilse directs.
Lately Long has been busier than ever with his candidacy for West Virginia House of Delegates District 21, but he says he has quite enjoyed interacting with the public through forums like “Meet the Candidates.”
“I enjoy meeting and talking with constituents,” he says. “I want to hear from the constituents about their needs and/or issues.”
One of the momentary issues, according to Long, is that many people in Putnam County do not know who their candidates are for the upcoming election because of the new redistricting maps.
“With Election Day coming up on May 10, and early voting starting on April 27, folks will want to want to visit the Putnam County Clerk’s website for that information,” Long explains.
Brenden Long says he is honored to be running for the District 21 seat. And his friend Emily Saidi says she can’t think of a better person for the job.
“Brenden loves West Virginia and the people here,” Saidi enthuses. “It’s encouraging to see a good person step up to the plate to try to make this state a better place for all of us.”
You can learn more about and/or follow Brenden Long on Facebook (#candidatebrendenlong) and at https://brendenlongcampaign.wixsite.com/wvdelegate.
Long faces Jarred Cannon and Michael Kidd in the May 10 Republican primary for the West Virginia House of Delegates District 21 seat. The winner will face Democratic candidate Theresa “Tess” Jackson in the November general election.