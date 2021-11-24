SCOTT DEPOT — FamilyCare Health Center in Scott Depot is getting a financial “shot in the arm,” so to speak, to expand its telehealth services.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, last week announced $406,896 from the Federal Communications Commission to the FamilyCare for telehealth services.
This funding will be used to purchase laptops and video-conferencing software, as well as improve the network and network security to provide high-quality medical services to West Virginians.
“With funding from the FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program, FamilyCare Health Centers will extend patients services through the use of innovative technology such as telehealth and remote patients monitoring. We are thankful for the opportunity to better serve our patients,” Craig Glover, president/CEO of FamilyCare Health Centers, said in a news release.
Manchin said he fought to include a second round of pandemic funding to support telehealth services and encouraged the FCC to prioritize small, rural providers.
“And I’m continuing to fight to ensure rural healthcare providers can continue offering telehealth services, including audio-only telehealth appointments, after the pandemic ends. I will keep advocating to ensure rural West Virginians and providers have access to the care they need and deserve,” Manchin said in a joint news release with Capito’s office.
Earlier this year, the senators introduced legislation to make the current audio-only telehealth flexibilities permanent to ensure rural and underserved community providers are able to continue offering audio-only telehealth services after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for increased telehealth services at our health care facilities, especially for residents living in more rural areas of our country,” Capito said in the release. “Whether it’s our large hospitals or local health centers, telehealth will continue to play a major role in the future of healthcare in our state. I’m proud to help make this announcement for Scott Depot today, and I look forward to the improvements this will make for their medical services and network security.”
