SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — February is recognized nationally as American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health to live a healthier, longer life. On Friday, Feb. 5, FamilyCare Health Centers joined the movement by offering heart health information and free lipid testing to its employees in observation of the Go Red for Women initiative.
FamilyCare Health Centers has participated in the event every year. Although other activities have been sidelined this year due to COVID-19, the agency continues to help raise awareness for heart health.
“Utilizing social media and patient point — which is technology we use to get information to patients as they’re in our waiting rooms — we’ve been able to share information about heart health in an interactive way,” Michelle Kosa, social worker, said in a news release. “We’ve had to get creative in raising awareness from a safe distance this year.”
In the past, FamilyCare has engaged associates by holding lessons about heart health numbers, serving heart healthy lunches, and offering cardio friendly-activities during breaks.
“We’re continuing the practice of offering free lipid testing to employees, but for safety purposes, we are really taking more of an e-learning approach to heart health,” says Kosa.
To motivate staff members, FamilyCare encouraged the Go Red event for Feb. 5 and will continue releasing more heart-conscience information throughout the month. According to Dr. Mary Jenkins, chief medical officer for FamilyCare, heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women, though women can experience different warning signs.
“In the past, symptoms in women were sometimes downplayed because heart disease was thought to affect men more commonly,” Jenkins said in the release. “Risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure and/or cholesterol, diabetes, tobacco use and family history of heart disease. Heart disease is more common with increasing age but can be seen in younger patients as well.”
Jenkins says FamilyCare Health Centers is unique in that it provides an array of services to address the health care of the whole person, such as preventive care, a nutrition program and family medicine.
“If a patient has numbers that are concerning, we can recommend medications and lifestyle changes to improve risk factors as much as possible. We have a wonderful dietician as well that can work with our patients,” says Jenkins.
Providing services to over 33,000 patients, FamilyCare Health Centers provides vital health services those in need in Putnam, Kanawha, Boone and Cabell Counties. Originally focusing on women and children care, FamilyCare has expanded to serve the entire community and provide care that focuses on a person’s whole health.
FamilyCare provides lipid testing — a panel used for measuring cholesterol levels — along with other procedures to ensure that one’s heart remains at healthy levels. Jenkins encourages patients to become familiar with their heart numbers, especially as they get older.
For more information on heart health, visit www.heart.org.