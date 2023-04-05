CHARLESTON — FamilyCare Health Centers hosted a grand opening for its newest mobile health unit on Tuesday, March 28. The unit will visit elementary, middle, and high schools in the Poca school district, offering a range of medical and behavioral health services to students, family members and staff.
Tuesday’s event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as a tour of the mobile unit.
“FamilyCare is focused on extending our quality health services beyond our 19 physical locations,” said Craig Glover, president and CEO of FamilyCare. “We are excited to expand our existing school-based health program for families in the Poca community.”
In addition to the Poca mobile unit, which is now in operation, FamilyCare has four school-based health centers and two other mobile units currently servicing schools across Kanawha, Putnam and Boone counties, with plans for further expansion in the near future.
“Many of the students and families we serve face significant obstacles to seeing a doctor — from lack of transportation to lack of insurance,” said Dawn Grigsby, FamilyCare’s School-Based Health coordinator. “Our mobile units play a critical role in enabling us to truly meet patients where they’re at. We look forward to caring for the students in the Poca community in this new capacity.”
FamilyCare works in close collaboration with the administrative staff and nurses at partnering schools to ensure that every student has access to care. The launch of the Poca schools mobile unit is the latest grand opening as FamilyCare continues to grow to meet the needs of West Virginia communities.
More about FamilyCare
Established in 1989 as a provider of women’s health services, FamilyCare has since grown to provide medical, dental, and behavioral health care for every member of the family. FamilyCare cares for over 33,000 people in four counties in West Virginia with a mission to provide health care that focuses on the whole person and benefits the entire community. For more information, visit www.familycarewv.org.
