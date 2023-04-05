The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — FamilyCare Health Centers hosted a grand opening for its newest mobile health unit on Tuesday, March 28. The unit will visit elementary, middle, and high schools in the Poca school district, offering a range of medical and behavioral health services to students, family members and staff.

Tuesday’s event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as a tour of the mobile unit.

