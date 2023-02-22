FamilyCare Health Centers opened its first designated walk-in clinic, ConvenientCare, inside Fruth Pharmacy in Hurricane, with a ribbon cutting on Feb. 14. Pictured, at left, is Lynn Fruth, president and chairman of Fruth Pharmacy. At right is Craig Glover, president and CEO of FamilyCare.
FamilyCare Health Centers opened its first designated walk-in clinic, ConvenientCare, inside Fruth Pharmacy in Hurricane, with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
HURRICANE — FamilyCare Health Centers has opened its first designated walk-in clinic, ConvenientCare, in partnership with Fruth Pharmacy in Hurricane.
A grand opening event on Tuesday, Feb. 14, celebrated the new clinic, which offers services for all urgent medical needs such as colds, sore throats, COVID testing and vaccines, flu, infections, and more.
“ConvenientCare is FamilyCare’s newest endeavor to provide comprehensive care for our communities,” Craig Glover, president and CEO of FamilyCare, said in a news release. “We are excited to introduce this site for anyone needing immediate, quality care for injuries and illnesses.”
The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, tour of the site, and remarks from partners and stakeholders.
“The City of Hurricane is a growing and busy community,” said City of Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards. “ConvenientCare will give the families and professionals who live and work around Hurricane a great option for quick and quality medical attention.”
“Fruth Pharmacy is excited to be partnering with FamilyCare to bring affordable, convenient care to our community,” said Lynne Fruth, president and chairman of Fruth Pharmacy. “FamilyCare has been providing health services in Putnam County for many years, and this clinic will meet the needs of patients needing walk-in care and those without a medical home.”
In addition to the Hurricane ConvenientCare location, FamilyCare will soon open an urgent care site in St. Albans.
FamilyCare has recently received several awards: the Health Center Quality Leader, Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality, Health Disparities Reducer, and Access Enhancer awards by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources and Services Administration.
FamilyCare, established in 1989 as a provider of women’s health services, has since grown to provide medical, dental, and behavioral health care for every member of the family. FamilyCare cares for over 33,000 people in four counties in West Virginia with a mission to provide health care that focuses on the whole person and benefits the entire community. For more information, visit www.familycarewv.org.
