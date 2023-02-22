The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — FamilyCare Health Centers has opened its first designated walk-in clinic, ConvenientCare, in partnership with Fruth Pharmacy in Hurricane.

A grand opening event on Tuesday, Feb. 14, celebrated the new clinic, which offers services for all urgent medical needs such as colds, sore throats, COVID testing and vaccines, flu, infections, and more.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.