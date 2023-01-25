Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Individuals pictured at the grand opening of the renovated FamilyCare Health Centers on Jan. 17 are, from left, Stephanie Young, Patrick Baell Estimating Manager with Pray Construction, Brandon Grigsby Executive Vice President with Pray Construction Representative, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, PC Commissioner Andy Skidmore, Mary Bailey MD, Mary Jenkins MD, Craig, Fran, Sherry Muskoff, Morgan Belcher, Krista Wallace, Montana Bailey, Kelly Belcher.
HURRICANE — FamilyCare Health Centers hosted a grand opening for its renovated location in Hurricane on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site, which has been occupied by FamilyCare for decades and was the organization’s original birth center, was recently updated through a contract with Pray Construction and will now exclusively house pediatric services.
The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, remarks, and a tour of the site.
“The site is designed to meet the needs of babies, children, and teens, providing a wide range of comprehensive care,” Mary Bailey, MD, the Pediatric Clinical Lead at FamilyCare Health Centers, said in a news release. “Our team is delighted to meet the needs of our patients. Our new office offers separate waiting rooms for children that are healthy and children that are sick. We’ve really thought of everything to provide the best care for our visitors.”
The Hurricane site will be home to two board-certified pediatric healthcare providers, trained medical assistants, and support staff. It is one of nearly 20 health centers operated by FamilyCare between Kanawha and Putnam counties.
Additional speakers at the grand opening event included Craig Glover, president and CEO of FamilyCare Health Centers, and Patrick Beall, estimating manager at Pray Construction.
“FamilyCare is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate, and accessible care in communities where people need us most,” Glover said in the release. “Therefore, we continue to develop new sites and services. Expanding our pediatric care in Hurricane illustrates how we support the communities we serve.”
In addition to the new pediatric location, plans are underway to expand FamilyCare’s spectrum of health to include urgent care, vision services, and additional primary care and family practice locations throughout the region. FamilyCare hopes to finalize four new locations by the summer of 2023.
FamilyCare is the recent recipient of several awards for its ongoing commitment to meeting West Virginians’ healthcare needs: the Health Center Quality Leader, Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality, Health Disparities Reducer, and Access Enhancer awards by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources and Services Administration.
