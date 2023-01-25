The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FamilyCare-Hurricane-Opening-8.jpg

Individuals pictured at the grand opening of the renovated FamilyCare Health Centers on Jan. 17 are, from left, Stephanie Young, Patrick Baell Estimating Manager with Pray Construction, Brandon Grigsby Executive Vice President with Pray Construction Representative, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, PC Commissioner Andy Skidmore, Mary Bailey MD, Mary Jenkins MD, Craig, Fran, Sherry Muskoff, Morgan Belcher, Krista Wallace, Montana Bailey, Kelly Belcher.

 Submitted photo

HURRICANE — FamilyCare Health Centers hosted a grand opening for its renovated location in Hurricane on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The site, which has been occupied by FamilyCare for decades and was the organization’s original birth center, was recently updated through a contract with Pray Construction and will now exclusively house pediatric services.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.