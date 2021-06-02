POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Conservation Agency and the Western Conservation District is offering cost share assistance to farmers in Putnam, Mason and Jackson counties under the WV Agriculture Enhancement Program.
The purpose of the program is to assist the agricultural cooperators of West Virginia with the voluntary implementation of best management practices on agricultural land in order to conserve and improve land and water quality for all West Virginia residents. The best management practices are designed to create a reduction of nutrients and sediment from entering the waters within the state and increasing farm profitability and sustainability.
The district is taking applications through June 30. Applications are available for the practices of Agricultural Bulk Lime on pasture and meadow only, Division Fence and Exclusion Fence (no boundary fence), Frost Seeding, Cover Crop, Pollinator Habitat and Water Systems for livestock. A current soil test report is required to apply for lime and frost seeding. Applicants must meet eligibility and requirements established by the Western Conservation District. These requirements are listed on the back of the application. All practices under the Agriculture Enhancement Program are subject to limited funding and ranking criteria. The conservation district follows the specifications and guidelines of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service on all practices.
Under the current COVID-19 State of Emergency, the Western Conservation District office is currently closed. You can make an appointment to set up a visit or have your questions answered by phone with Russell Kidwell at 304-539-0663 or on the district’s web page at www.wvca.us under Conservation Districts. However, applications may be picked up at the entrance to the office. In Jackson County, residents may pick up the application and information at the entrance to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Ripley. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications are available by email and on our webpage under districts on the WV Conservation Agency’s website at wvca.us scroll down page to map of districts.
Please mail the complete application and required paperwork back to the Western Conservation District at 224C 1st Street, Pt Pleasant, WV 25550. All applications post marked by June 30 will be considered.
If you have any questions, please contact the district office at 304-675-3054 or Russell Kidwell, conservation technician, at 304-539-0663.