The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia farmers in five select areas of the state — including Putnam County — who want to manage weeds, increase production and conserve soil on their farmland are eligible to participate in a pilot program for pasture weed management.

The West Virginia Conservation Agency, the WVU Extension Service, and the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts are seeking five farms to participate in the pilot. The purpose of this program is to develop and refine a process that may lead to a more inclusive statewide pasture weed management program.

The pilot will provide cost-share assistance for managing selected plant species in an integrated manner that will involve multiple practices, including, but not limited to, chemical herbicide control, mowing, and rotational grazing of livestock. Plant species like autumn olive, multiflora rose, Japanese barberry and stiltgrass, perilla mint and Canada thistle are some of the targets for management.

Farmers who participate in the pilot will be asked to keep accurate records, enhance rotational grazing on their farm, follow a conservation plan, host educational events and more. In return, items available for cost-share would be temporary fencing and temporary watering systems, solar fence chargers, seeds, herbicide, equipment for rental such as no-till drills, mowers and sprayers, and more.

One farm must be in each of the five participating conservation districts. These districts include: Potomac Valley (Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant and Pendleton counties), Southern (Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming counties), Elk (Braxton, Nicholas, Clay and Webster counties), Western (Mason, Jackson and Putnam counties) and Monongahela (Monongalia, Marion and Preston counties). Only five farms statewide will be eligible to participate in the pilot program. The hope is to use the findings from the pilot to have a much more expansive statewide pasture weed management program.

Farmers who operate within these conservation districts and are interested in participating may contact their local district by April 30 for more information or to apply. The Western Conservation District can be reached at 304-675-3054.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.