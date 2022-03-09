CHARLESTON — The State of West Virginia exceeded its monthly revenue estimate for February by more than $59 million, according to a report from the Senate Finance Committee.
The excess in revenue continues to be built on a foundation of historically lowered revenue expectations, as has become a key method of the Gov. Jim Justice Administration’s financial management strategy.
The state has exceeded its total revenue estimate by a little more than $600 million for the total fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30.
Justice estimated the state would collect $4.569 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2022, and the state has collected 76% of that, a little more than $3.478 billion, with four months left in the fiscal year.
Justice has set a budget that is nearly flat from the previous fiscal year for at least the past four years. The Legislature adopted a $4.95 billion budget for fiscal year 2022, and the governor has proposed a $4.65 billion budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
Justice touted the revenue surplus in a news release earlier this week, saying the state had achieved another “historic state record with our revenue surplus.”
Personal income tax revenue for February was $15.489 million lower than estimates, despite Justice announcing earlier this week the state had set an “all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history” with a 4.1% unemployment rate.
The state collected $109.91 million in personal income tax revenue. Estimates had that revenue at $125.4 million.
February 2022 actual revenue was up from February 2021’s revenue, according to a monthly revenue report from the State Budget Office.
In February 2021, the state collected $321.66 million, which had been boosted by federal pandemic stimulus funding, compared to the $385.18 million this year.
February’s revenue was driven in large part by the continued upswing in natural gas markets, garnering $80.438 million in revenue, more than $48 million above the governor’s estimated $32 million.
In a January report, Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, noted lawmakers can’t exceed the governor’s revenue estimates when they determine which programs, people and places get money when setting the state’s budget annually, asking how the State of West Virginia’s revenue surpluses are translating into better quality of life for West Virginians.
“So while a low revenue estimate can be used to manufacture headline-grabbing ‘surpluses,’ legislators are unable to make new investments in education, health, families and workers, and instead are left with ‘flat budgets’ that do not address the state’s needs,” O’Leary wrote in the report, which discussed the role of low revenue estimates and subsequent surpluses as the means for compensating for revenue lost for repealing taxes, like the personal income tax.
February’s sales tax revenue, which reflects sales made in January, was more than $13 million above estimates, coming in at $125.9 million.
Lottery collections likewise were well above estimates, coming in at $93.3 million for the month, $19 million more than the governor’s estimated $74.239 million.