HUNTINGTON — Stakeholders continue to criticize recommendations from a federal report that would drastically reduce services provided at Veterans Affairs medical centers across West Virginia.
As several congressional hearings were held this week over the Department of Veterans Affairs, members of Congress and the largest federal employee union in the country continued to voice concerns about the recently released Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report.
As part of the VA Mission Act, passed by Congress in 2018, the AIR report reviewed options to “modernize facilities and realign priorities” within the veteran health care systems.
The recommendations mean three West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical centers — the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, the Beckley VA Medical Center and the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg — could discontinue inpatient medical, surgical and emergency medical services, along with more minor recommendations for smaller facilities, and instead outsource those procedures to publicly accessible hospitals.
West Virginia lawmakers are drafting a resolution to oppose the recommendations, which would result in the loss of 258 hospital beds in the state.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies, shared her concerns over the report to VA Secretary Denis McDonough on Wednesday during a meeting reviewing advance appropriation requested for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Among her complaints, Capito said a Charleston community-based outpatient facility was moved to a bigger, better location 15 years ago for better accessibility for southern West Virginians and others. The AIR report recommends it be moved again, which she said would be a waste of money.
Capito asked if the report had examined if local resources at public medical centers were sufficient to take on the task.
“When you looked at what local resources had, did they look at what they could actually provide?” she said. “So I’m talking to a hospital administrator. I said, ‘If they close the Huntington VA, can you absorb the surgeries?’ And they’re like, ‘We don’t really know.’”
Kevin W. Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, previously said the network supports the call from Capito and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to educate involved parties and seek reasonable solutions on the matter.
McDonough said the report did take that into consideration and he would get the data to Capito. He added that the recommendations can be rebutted once a commission is put into place to review the recommendations, which can be approved line-by-line. However, he said he believes the statute was set up with closing down the services already in mind.
“I think the statute frankly was written with a predisposition to close,” he said. “They can only reject a recommendation of mine if they find that I deviated significantly from the criteria … published in 2021 that would serve as the basis for any decision.”
He said some of the recommendations published just two months ago may already be outdated because they pre-date the pandemic health care delivery and more veterans need more health care due to long-term effects of COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs also met to discuss ways to bolster recruitment and retention within the VA workforce.
Ahead of the meeting, the American Federation of Government Employees — which represents over 2,300 bargaining unit employees at the Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg VA medical centers in West Virginia — and its National Veterans Affairs Council outlined their recommendations to bolster employment.
In a statement of the record submitted this week, the union said the AIR recommendation announcements in March have hindered recruitment and retention at the facilities.
“Physicians and other providers who have relocated their families to work at the VA are questioning their futures because they will not be able to train or practice at facilities that are closed or have severely reduced services. Others completing their medical training are extremely reluctant to take a job at a VA facility that has been included in the AIR list for closures or major cuts. We strongly urge the Committee to recognize this most serious threat to recruitment and retention as it considers VHA workforce issues,” the statement said.
The American Federation of Government Employees said numerous other things are also affecting recruitment and retention of workers, including non-competitive salaries for medical professionals, lack of full collective bargaining rights for Title 38 employees, frequent and disruptive changes to performance standards for employees and outdated information technology systems.
McDonough warned the longer it takes President Joe Biden to select a commission, the less time it has to consider the recommendations thoroughly. The commission’s approval or disapproval of the recommendations is needed by February 2023.
The president has until March 30, 2023, to approve the initial or revised recommendations submitted by the commission and Congress has 45 days from approval to make its decision.