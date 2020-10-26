HURRICANE — When fellow crafters Vivian Dreblow and Michelle McCallister met in Teays Valley, they were delighted to meet someone who shared a common hobby.
For Dreblow, a Florida native who now resides in Hurricane, crafting became her passion when she was in her 20s.
“I helped my sister decorate for her wedding and reception,” Dreblow recalls, “and it was there that I learned that I had a real gift for it. I decorated all of the tables for the reception, created arrangements for the food tables, and made the bride’s bouquet as well as the boutonnieres.”
She adds, “I realized that I loved what I was doing. That weekend, I found my passion.”
Dreblow gradually started crafting in her own home, teaching herself and being encouraged by the adulation of her friends.
“When I started out, I would just enjoy decorating my own Christmas tree,” she remembers. “Then I started making custom wreaths for people and selling them out of my home. I just seemed to have a gift for it, and it was easy for me to come up with creative ideas. It’s been that way ever since.”
Over time, her hobby transformed into a side business, as Dreblow attended as many vendor events as she could to sell her wares.
“I have always been a hard worker, working as many as three jobs at a time to support myself and my children. Since my dream was to own my own shop, I worked hard to get my name and my products known to the community.”
In November 2019, Dreblow took her dream one step further by opening her first shop at 3743 B Teays Valley Road. She called her new business Blooming Crafts and Baskets.
“I make beautiful crafts and specialize in gift baskets, and I knew my business would bloom quickly,” she explains.
Her first location was not especially visible to road traffic, but it was there that she met someone.
Michelle McCallister. That fellow crafter with a similar passion for creating. A crafter whose hobby had grown into a full-time pursuit like Dreblow’s.
McCallister, a Ceredo native who now resides in Barboursville, discovered her knack for crafts in 2010. Not at a wedding, like Dreblow, but under much more somber circumstances.
“My mother became ill, and I started crafting in order to stay busy,” McCallister recollects.
Cheered on by family and friends, McCallister started taking custom orders before long. Her friends referred to the crafting room in McCallister’s house as “The Craft Shack” and a business was born. McCallister began attending events as a vendor in an effort to get her name out to the community.
That is how she met Dreblow, a woman with similar passions and ambitions. The two discovered, as they got to know one another, that they had similar dreams for the future as well.
“I had always wanted to open my own shop one day,” McCallister remarks. “And I am excited that it has finally happened.”
It happened just recently, on Oct. 1, when McCallister and Dreblow cut the grand opening ribbon at 3216 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Together they renovated the pale yellow brick building there and set up their respective shops inside. Blooming Crafts and Baskets and The Craft Shack share an entrance and a parking lot, but they remain the separate businesses of the two crafty proprietors.
It’s a match made in…ribbon?
“Our store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.” Dreblow explains.
“Contact us and we will make ourselves available to you,” McCallister chimes in. “Customer service is important to both of us.”
In addition to the wealth of unique crafts for sale, each business offers individualized services, such as home delivery of custom orders, as well.
The Craft Shack offers layaway plans, advice on décor, and custom-ordered wreaths, floral arrangements, and centerpieces.
“In addition to custom offerings, I have a wide variety of handmade crafts for sale, including home décor items and my embellished Mason jars also known as Bless You jars,” McCallister states.
Dreblow’s Blooming Crafts and Baskets also takes custom orders, offers a layaway plan, and sells a wide variety of handcrafted items.
“We offer homemade wreaths, unique crafts, custom gift baskets, handcrafted jewelry, children’s gifts, and primitive décor,” Dreblow says, adding, “As an Avon consultant, I also offer Avon products in my store and schedule makeup and skin care consultations.”
Although finally established in a brick-and-mortar location, Dreblow and McCallister haven’t forgotten the struggles of their early days as entrepreneurs. Thus, when Blooming Crafts and Baskets and The Craft Shack host a holiday event on Nov. 14 and 15, multiple vendors will be invited.
To sell their wares, to make themselves known, to realize their dreams.
“On the 14th, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the 15th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.” Dreblow states. “Many vendors, including food vendors, will be set up both inside and outside of our building.”
McCallister adds, “Lots of fun things will be going on here! For example, there will be a silent auction and we will have an elf on site handing out candy to children.”
Dreblow and McCallister were once strangers who merely shared a common hobby. Today they share a building. And dreams of serving the community as they face the future together.
“I am here to help you,” McCallister states. “And The Craft Shack is here to serve the community and to give individualized attention to our customers’ needs and requests.”
Dreblow grows emotional when she ponders the years-long path that brought her to this place of service.
“I am proud of all that I have accomplished,” she acknowledges. “Owning this business has always been my dream and I am living my dream.”
For more information about Blooming Crafts and Baskets, check out the Facebook page or call 304-964-0671. For more information about The Craft Shack, text or call 304-360-6163, email michellescraftshack@aol.com, or check out its Facebook and Instagram pages.