HUNTINGTON — Families that have had loved ones die from the coronavirus may now be eligible for up to $9,000 of reimbursement for funeral expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Two pieces of legislation recently passed by Congress — the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — authorized FEMA to provide financial assistance to families that incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
“This has been an extraordinarily difficult year as hundreds of thousands of families throughout the country have unexpectedly had to plan a funeral when a loved one died of COVID-19,” said Beth Wallace McNearney, co-owner and funeral director at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio. “Our hearts are with not only the families we have served, but everyone in this community who is grieving the death of a loved one or friend due to the pandemic.
“While this assistance cannot take away their pain and grief, it will make a tremendous difference by enabling them to meaningfully honor the life of their loved one and lay them to rest with dignity.”
McNearney said a few individuals have already inquired about funding at the funeral home. While the funds are administered through the federal agency, she said funeral homes can assist with getting the necessary receipts and other paperwork to show proof of expenses.
“FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance covers eligible expenses for the services you’ve already paid for when your loved one died,” McNearney said. “And, as our community becomes safer, your family may choose to plan a memorial service in your loved one’s honor that all of your family and friends can attend — something that many families are finding to be a meaningful experience. Those expenses may also be eligible.”
To apply for reimbursement, a family member can call 844-684-6333 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applicants are encouraged to collect specific documents before applying, including an official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, funeral expense documents and proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs, which may not be eligible for reimbursement.
The FEMA website has complete information about eligibility requirements, documentation applicants will be required to provide and how to start the application process.
“If there is anything we can do to assist families with the application process — such as by ordering copies of a death certificate or providing copies of receipts or contracts showing the expenses that were incurred — please call us,” said McNearney. “Our staff can also speak with families at any time about planning a memorial service for your loved one that all of your loved ones and friends can attend when it is safe to do so.”