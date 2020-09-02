CHARLESTON — Three area fire departments are among recipients of millions of dollars in FEMA grants, according to a joint news release from the offices of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The news release announced $2,505,863.88 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s Federal Emergency Management Agency for fire departments across the state of West Virginia.
The local awards included:
CARES Act AFGS Awards
- Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. — $14,350
- Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department — $6,312
FY19 SAFER Award
- Institute Volunteer Fire Department — $552,000
This funding was made available through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which received additional funding through the CARES Act, and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.
“Our firefighters play incredibly important roles in our communities and put themselves in harm’s way to protect West Virginians each and every day,” Capito said in the news release. “As we negotiated COVID-19 relief efforts, I made sure that additional provisions for our firefighters were included. Our departments must have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently. I am always inspired by the bravery and courage of the volunteer firefighters across our state and will continue to advocate on their behalf as I chair the Senate Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee.”
Manchin said the volunteer departments are more than deserving of the funds.
“Our brave firefighters run into danger to protect us when we are in harm’s way. We owe it to them to ensure they have everything they need to do their jobs safely,” he said. “Today’s grant will equip the stations to purchase new vehicles, recruit and train additional firefighters and ensure the West Virginia fire departments are able to continue their important operations. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for these critical resources for West Virginia’s brave firefighters.”