Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Emily Reed of Winfield High School volleyball team.
The Generals volleyball team had a stellar season, making it all the way to the state volleyball tournament. Winfield faced Philip Barbour in the first round of the state tournament on Friday at the Charleston Civic Center. This was a hard-fought match between both teams going to a full 5 sets with the Generals coming up just short. They ended their season with a record of 38-15-2.
A large part of their team’s success was due to the contributions of Emily Reed. Coach Todd Higginbotham attributes Emily’s success to her passion for the game and her intensity on the court.
“Her hard work in and outside of season has helped her develop into the player she is,” Higginbotham stated.
Reed was an outside hitter and a defensive specialist. When the game was on the line, she was the team’s go-to hitter. She was a four-year starter on varsity and compiled over 1,500 kills in her career. This season alone, she finished with 421 kills, scored 231 points, had 59 aces and 46 blocks. Reed credits the team’s success to their ability to use everyone’s strengths to work together as a team.
Reed started playing volleyball in middle school and had a goal of playing volleyball in college. She has achieved that goal and will be playing at West Virginia Wesleyan College in the fall. She feels that her success has come from her competitive nature and wanting to always be the hardest working player on the court. Her favorite part of the game is the competitive energy, the fast pace of the game and the friendships she has made over the years.
Reed has a 3.96 GPA and is involved in her church youth group, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Beta Club. In college she plans to major in exercise science with a goal of becoming a physical therapist. Reed said she was inspired to become a physical therapist following her experience shadowing with Hannah Frazier, PT, DPT.
