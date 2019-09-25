Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. & The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Esten Clay of the Winfield High School volleyball team.
The Winfield Generals volleyball team is off to a fantastic start to their season with a 9-2-1 record as of Sept. 16. They have yet to lose to a conference game and finished runner-up in their tournament in Phillip-Barbour last weekend. The Generals are currently ranked 5th in class AA. Leading the team this year is a senior, Esten Clay.
Esten is a libero, specializing in defensive skills for the Generals, and has racked up 56 digs and 48 points this season. Coach Todd Higginbotham attributes Esten’s success to her positive attitude and willingness to put in the work to achieve her goals. He added that Clay is always someone you can count on to provide consistent plays with her experience.
The Generals have goals of going all the way to states this year and becoming state champs. Esten believes they have what it takes and is really happy with how the season has been going.
Clay stated, “The keys to our success have been just working together and girls that have stepped up and have made plays when needed.”
Coach Higginbotham believes they have the talent and the size to be successful this season. They are just trying to focus on working hard each day and hoping that it’ll pay off in the end.
Clay started playing volleyball in the sixth grade and has achieved her goal of obtaining a scholarship.
Esten verbally committed to UNC Charlotte as a sophomore and will head there in January to begin her collegiate career. She feels that her success has come from the time she has spent offseason working on her skills and her competitive nature that won’t let her give up.
Her favorite part of the game is the competitive energy and how fast-paced the game is. She attributes her success to her supportive parents that have always been there to help her.
Outside of volleyball, Esten is a 4.0 student. She is involved in Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, and National Honor Society.
