Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. & The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s girls gamers of the week award to Katelyn McVicker and Kiersten Eggleton of St. Albans High School volleyball team.
The St. Albans volleyball team has had a phenomenal season thus far with a stellar record of 36-12-3. This past Saturday, the Red Dragons fought hard in the regional tournament, holding off Woodrow Wilson in the semifinal round and winning the match 3-2. Despite coming up short in the regional championship game, St. Albans still advances to the WV State Volleyball Tournament this week at the Charleston Coliseum. A large part of their team’s success is due to seniors, Katelyn McVicker and Kierston Eggleton.
This duo has been starting varsity play since their freshman year. Katelyn is a middle blocker and has 435 kills and 80 serving aces on the season. McVicker has an impressive 1,315 kills in her career. Kierston is a middle blocker and a setter and has 530 digs, 510 kills and 123 serving aces on the season. Eggleton has a notable 2,132 digs and 2,016 kills in her career for the Red Dragons. Together they helped accomplish something that no other St. Albans senior class achieved prior with winning a record 143 matches during their high school career.
Coach Rex Eggleton loves this class of seniors and has been coaching most of them since they were young. He is proud of Katelyn and Kierston for pulling the team together and being leaders. He believes that what has made this year a success is the team just learning to work together better. Coach Eggleton said he is sad to see this class go and hopes that they finish the year strong.
Each girl has been playing volleyball since they were in sixth grade. They loved how competitive volleyball is and the hustle that it requires. The team’s success they attribute to team chemistry and practicing hard in and out of season. Both players are involved in travel teams outside of their school team. Keirston said, “We wouldn’t be the team we are without the relentless encouragement and being challenged to do better by our coaches.”
McVicker and Eggleston both said they are inspired by their parents and coaches to be the best they can be. Both girls are excellent students in the classroom. Following high school, Katelyn plans to play volleyball at the collegiate level and major in criminal justice and psychology. She is also involved her school’s Decca club. Kierston has committed to play volleyball at WV State University and study to become a physical therapist. Keirston also plays basketball, track and is involved in various clubs.
Look for more Gamers of the Week presented by the Putnam Herald and Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. every Friday.
Hannah Bailey, B.S. Athletic Training and RevvedUp Fitness Coach at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.