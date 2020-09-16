In the 1990s, it was unusual to see a girl kick for her high school football team. Not so much anymore, though.
There are several such athletes in the Tri State. Olivia Charles of Cabell Midland, Emma Marshall at Fairland, Elicia Wood at Point Pleasant, Taylor Reedy at Buffalo and Cassie Bowsher of Ravenswood are females kicking on otherwise male rosters.
Reedy made her first extra-point kick in Buffalo’s 21-6 victory over Ravenswood, but her next two attempts were blocked. Bowsher didn’t get the opportunity to kick for the Red Devils.
“It was cool,’’ said Buffalo coach Brian Batman. “(Reedy’s) a soccer player, and she plays travel soccer because we don’t have soccer here. The first week of practice, we were messing around with her about kicking, and then she kicked one and we went: ‘Oh, we may have something here.’ ’’
Batman, who said Reed could attempt field goals or 30 yards or less, said she was given no special preference for her place-kicking duties.
“We have another kicker,’’ Batman said, “and they had a kick-off and she won. She may not kick next game because she has to win her job just like everyone else does, and we told her that from the get-go. ‘We’re not giving you anything; you’ve got to earn it.’ And she earned it this week.
“At least she made one. If we’d blocked a little better, she might have made three, but it didn’t work out that way.’’
Ravenswood was also called for roughing the kicker on Reedy’s successful try, which got the Bison 15 extra yards marked off prior to the next kickoff.
“I asked her: ‘Did it hurt?’ She said: ‘I hurt my finger.’ She’s a tough kid,’’ Batman said. “She’ll be all right.’’
Charles, one of West Virginia’s premier soccer player and sister of WVU soccer star Emile Charles, has made all 16 of her extra point attempts this season. Ripley’s Kaitlyn Lawrence (6 of 6) and Point Pleasant’s Elicia Wood (8 of 9 and one field goal) have been stellar.
Marshall is the rare non-soccer female kicker, but she might be the most athletic player of the bunch. Marshall made 22 extra points last season and has 10 in 2020. She also stars on Fairland’s girls basketball, cross country and track teams and plans to play golf.
“I;m better than I was last year,” said Marshall, whose sister Allie plays basketball at Cedarville University. “I’m stronger. I’m fine from the 25 yard line in.”
The first wave of female high school kickers in West Virginia included soccer standouts such as Winfield’s Leigh Brazeau (1997) and Cabell Midland’s Sami Molina (2009).