ELEANOR — On Saturday, April 22 from noon to 5 p.m., the fifth annual WV Food Truck Festival, held at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor, will be a great opportunity for folks to grab a bite, toss a cornhole bag, and listen to live music.
To chillax, if you will.
“While some seating will be available on site,” Kelli Steele says, “plan to bring a lawn chair or blanket and some sunscreen to ensure you have a comfortable place to relax and enjoy the music while tasting the area’s best mobile food options.”
Steele is executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is hosting the festival with the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.
“The WV Food Truck Festival began as a collaborative project,” Steele explains, “in an effort to provide a unique event to area residents that could grow to attract visitors from out of town as well.”
She continues, “We think it introduces new flavors and sounds to the folks here at home. Trucks often travel from around the region to participate in the festival, and we can experience flavors that aren’t always around our corner. It also showcases regional musical acts and artisans through the live music and selected artisan vendors at the festival.”
Since its inception in 2016, the festival has morphed from a ticketed event to a free admission one. Although free admission has eliminated profit, it has increased attendance dramatically.
“Because the festival is free to attend — parking, live music, and entrance to the grounds are all free — it typically draws a large crowd, especially when the weather is good,” Steele notes.
While every outdoor festival is subject to weather conditions, the WV Food Truck Festival has, fortunately, enjoyed good weather in the past. And, according to Steele, a little rain won’t cancel the event.
“As long as it is safe to have the festival, the show must go on!” Steele says. “We are keeping our fingers crossed for good weather this year.”
Whether blue skies or gray, 21 food trucks are registered to participate in the festival on the 22nd.
“I am happy to report that we have a wide variety of flavors represented with the food trucks,” Steele says. “Barbeque, sliders, carnival-style selections, seafood, healthy options, and plenty of ice-cold drinks and cold treats. And we’re very excited to have Country Roads Tap Truck this year as our craft beer vendor, which is something we’ve worked hard to bring back.”
Having so many trucks available to purchase food and drink from certainly helps elevate the overall festival experience; waiting in long lines to order and receive food is never a festivalgoer’s favorite pastime.
Steele has a couple helpful tips: “While most trucks accept cards, having cash on hand is always a good idea. And remember: food trucks are not fast-food restaurants. They are each working very hard to cook your food to order, so please be patient.”
While patiently awaiting their food truck orders, festivalgoers will have plenty of other things on which to feast their senses.
304 Hole Hunters will be managing a corn hole tournament, so it will surely be fun to watch the lively competition.
Artisans of woodworking, pottery, fine arts, and more will be on site with their wares.
“We have a dozen artisan vendors registered,” Steele says. “It will be a great opportunity to meet the makers and learn more about the incredible talent we have in and around Putnam County.”
Incredible musical talent is an important part of the WV Food Truck Festival as well.
Gates for festivalgoers will open promptly at noon, with music beginning as early as 12:20 p.m. and lasting until around 4:30 p.m.
Steele is excited for this year’s line-up.
“We’ve booked the Heavy Hitters, a Huntington funk rock band; Sodapop Gypsies, a contemporary rock band who played last year as well; Sled Dogs, a classic rock band; Scott Honaker, local singer/songwriter; and Makenna Hope, an up-and-coming young singer-songwriter.”
An afternoon at the WV Food Truck Festival would not be complete if it did not highlight a deserving local nonprofit.
“We invite a different local nonprofit to partner with us each year and ask people to learn more about the service they provide to our community, and to donate,” Steele says. “This year we are very excited to partner with Bamboo Bridge, a local transitional housing service for young adults facing challenges — such as aging out of the foster care system — to help them grow into adulthood with stability and necessary life skills.”
For up-to-date information about the WV Food Truck Festival and to register for the cornhole tournament, visit wvfoodtruckfestival.com or check out the WV Food Truck Festival page on Facebook.