The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

220427 213.JPG
Buy Now

Food, fun, good music and fine weather combined to make a successful 2022 West Virginia Food Truck & Music Festival. The 2023 event is planned for April 22 at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor.

 Billy Summers | The Putnam Herald

ELEANOR — On Saturday, April 22 from noon to 5 p.m., the fifth annual WV Food Truck Festival, held at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor, will be a great opportunity for folks to grab a bite, toss a cornhole bag, and listen to live music.

To chillax, if you will.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you