HURRICANE — The pandemic of 2020 will affect the way Christmas is celebrated and experienced this year.
But Valley Park in Hurricane has found a way to keep the “Merry” in Christmas while maintaining community safety.
On Friday, Dec. 4 from 6-9 p.m., Valley Park will host its annual tree-lighting celebration. Titled “Yuletide in the Park,” the three-hour event offers a variety of jolly things to see and do — all designed to spread holiday magic in the Putnam community.
“To me, Christmas is all about being together,” says Ashley Deal, co-director of Valley Park.
She continues, “This has been a hard year for everyone. So much has been canceled. I’m excited that we can still offer this fun event to celebrate Christmas with our community this year.”
The festive evening will kick off at 6 p.m. with caroling by the West Virginia Treble Makers, a small ensemble of singers ages 12-19. Directed by Dr. Ilse-Renee Long, the carolers will perform traditional carols, as well as well-known favorites like “Let There be Peace on Earth.” The group will be performing in the courtyard for 30 minutes prior to the tree lighting.
The Putnam County Tree, situated between the Valley Park Conference Center and The Commons Marketplace, stands about 20 feet tall and was donated by Berry Fork Tree Farm in Flatwoods, West Virginia.
Traditionally, the 6:30 p.m. tree lighting happens after the crowd of holiday goers does a countdown. While the countdown will still happen this year, another custom is being instituted first.
“This year we are starting a new tradition,” Deal said. “Every year going forward, we are going to present and hang an ornament that represents that year. This year’s 2020 ornament will represent the strength of our community as we work through these hard times together.”
Spreading holiday cheer at the tree lighting will be Santa himself, accompanied by beloved children’s characters like The Grinch, Olaf, Anna and Elsa. Young yuletiders will have the opportunity to take photos with their favorite characters in front of an original work of art.
“Local artist Tonja Runyon has painted a beautiful winter scene for the center of Yuletide Village,” Deal said. “We will have a display set up for photos to accommodate social distancing.”
Beginning at 7 p.m., Word of Light Church will present a live Nativity in front of The Commons Marketplace building by the main parking lot.
“Folks may simply walk up to the Nativity to view it,” Deal explains. “Word of Light Church will be serving hot chocolate and cookies that evening as well.”
At 7:15, 7:45, and 8:15 p.m., Arts in Action will present three 15-minute performances of “Welcome to Who-Ville” in the Valley Park Conference Center. Temperature checks and masks will be required to enter the building.
The whole evening is designed to be festive, but safe, for families.
And budget-friendly. All of the events offered at Yuletide in the Park are free to the public.
If you cannot make the Dec. 4 event, several elements of the celebration will be ongoing throughout December.
“We offer a drive-through light display that begins Dec. 4 and continues throughout the month,” Deal says.
Every year volunteers and staff take donations at the entrance to the park on the evening the Christmas tree is lit. These donations go toward growing the light display at Valley Park. Just last year, $1,500 in donations was raised.
“Because of our generous community members, we have been able to expand our light display in 2020,” Deal notes. “Our lights will extend from the front of the park to the soccer fields and beyond.”
Yuletide Village is another feature that will be open to the public throughout the month.
A brilliantly lit tunnel leads the way into this merry holiday village that Valley Park staffers have created. Located in the courtyard near the Christmas tree, the village will feature quaint Christmas houses, scenes, and characters for people to meander through and enjoy. Character cutouts with face holes will offer photo opportunities for visitors.
Though busy spreading goodwill this holiday season, Deal and her staff haven’t forgotten the small businesses on site. Those that might need something merry and bright as 2020 draws to a close.
“Shopping local this year so important,” Deal said. “Keep The Commons Marketplace in mind as you do your Christmas shopping. It is such a great place to find unique artisan products. When you buy from The Commons, you are supporting local businesses.”
She adds, “The Commons will be open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 4. And of course, it will be open regular hours throughout the month.”
Deal, along with all of the staff and volunteers at Valley Park, is looking forward to gathering with the community in a festive, but safe, manner.
“We hope that everyone comes out to get in the Christmas spirit with us,” she says.
For more information about Yuletide in the Park, check out the Facebook event on Valley Park’s page. Parking for the December 4 event will be available in the main lot. To enter the park to view the drive-through light display only, use the Farmer’s Market entrance.