CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two teachers who live in Putnam County are among the 10 finalists for 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Education.
This year’s finalists represent elementary, middle and high school educators from all regions of the state.
The Putnam teachers are:
- Brian Casto, an eighth-grade West Virginia studies teacher at Milton Middle School in Cabell County. Casto has been in the education field for 13 years and holds a B.A. in Social Studies, grades 5-12, from Marshall University. He prides himself on creating lessons and two-minute animated videos that preserve the history and culture of the state. In addition to his classroom duties, he serves his school as a member of Milton Middle School’s leadership team, a team leader and a West Virginia Quiz Bowl coach. Outside of school, Casto coaches T-ball, works with teens in his church’s youth group, and enjoys exploring the state with his wife and three children.
- Beth Nunley, who serves kindergarten through fifth-grade students as a music teacher at Eastbrook Elementary School in Putnam County. Of her 30 years teaching music, Nunley has held her current position for the last 17. She earned a B.S. in music education from West Virginia State University and a M.Ed. in school counseling from Marshall University. She prides herself on being an energetic, enthusiastic and passionate teacher that instills an appreciation of music in her students. Nunley continues to research and collaborate with her co-workers to use music education as an influence on Eastbrook Elementary’s school culture.
“These 10 educators have a passion to teach the next generation of leaders, even under extreme circumstances, and have shown incredible resolve, ingenuity and heart,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said in the news release. “I am so proud of each and every one of them, and we are honored to have them serving our students in West Virginia.”
For more information about the West Virginia Teacher of the Year candidates, visit https://wvde.us/ten-finalists-announced-for-2022-west-virginia-teacher-of-the-year/.