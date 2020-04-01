HUNTINGTON — As the United States continues to battle the coronavirus epidemic that has plagued the nation, there is another dangerous side effect of the virus: the economic fallout caused by the shutdown of the country.
Typically, sports become a salve in the wounds of economic depression, but in this pandemic, the world of sports — especially in the collegiate realm — is not immune to its devastation.
Like many industries, the NCAA has taken a major hit with the cancellation of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championships.
When that decision was made on March 12, many did not realize the financial fallout that would result.
That fallout became a bit clearer on Thursday when the NCAA announced an amended budget approved by its Board of Governors to cut its annual distribution to Division I members to $225 million.
That number is just 37.5 percent of the expected $600 million budget that was set to be distributed to those institutions at the end of the 2019-20 academic year, which wraps up in June.
Following the announcement, Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said that like many other universities, Marshall is working with Conference USA in an effort to figure out exactly how big the impact will be moving forward.
While the exact impact is not yet known, Hamrick added that the damage to the landscape of college athletics will be severe.
“Absolutely,” Hamrick said. “When it was determined there was no NCAA basketball tournament, everybody started trying to determine what effect that would have on your future budgeting within your athletic department. We’re also in that process right now.”
Hamrick explained that the NCAA distribution goes to the member conferences, which then divide the money among its member schools.
While several conferences, such as the Big 12, have announced the known impact of its financial fallout, Hamrick said Conference USA is still in the process of determining its total allocation from the NCAA’s distribution package.
“As of (Friday), our conference is still trying to digest that information and try to determine the effect it will have on everyone within the conference,” Hamrick said. “At this point, we don’t necessarily know what effect that is going to have on us. I’m sure it will have a financial effect, but to what extent, we just don’t know yet.”
The NCAA had to cut its entire budget drastically because the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament provides such a large portion of the organization’s overall operating budget each year.
According to the NCAA website, the television and marketing rights for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament accounts for $867.5 million in revenue for the organization, which is more than 80 percent of its overall revenue stream.
Of the $225 million, the NCAA’s release stated that $50 million will come from the NCAA’s reserves. The NCAA also had a $270 million event cancellation insurance policy, which will be utilized to pay off a line of credit that will cover the remaining distribution money for the 2020-21 year in an effort to hopefully keep the organization and the world of college sports moving once health officials deem it safe to do so without fear of the coronavirus.
“We are living in unprecedented times, not only for higher education, but for the entire nation and around the globe as we face the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Michael Drake, chair of the NCAA board of governors and president of Ohio State University. “As an association, we must face the uncertainties of our financial situation and continue to make thoughtful and prudent decisions on how we can assist conferences and campuses in supporting student-athletes now and into the future.”
The effects of COVID-19 and subsequent cancellation of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament has had an impact that is not just going to impact the 2020-21 distribution cycle, but life within college sports as it has been known for years.
Within the NCAA’s own offices, Drake outlined that the organization is taking cost-cutting budget measures that will be determined in upcoming weeks.
That effect will certainly also trickle down to the various conferences and member institutions, affecting the overall infrastructure of sports.
According to a Wall Street Journal report following the NCAA’s announcement, the financial hit will have its greatest toll on universities in which football programs don’t bring in a windfall of money to athletic departments.
That puts Marshall — and, essentially, the rest of Conference USA — at high risk of changes within their athletics landscape.
Those changes could be everything from personnel cuts from the day-to-day infrastructure of collegiate athletics to potential program cuts — the latter an element not currently on the table within most universities but a possible reality once financial implications become known.
The Wall Street Journal report added that women’s sports programs are at higher risk because those programs generally spend more than they make within a year, which could force roster cuts or the end of programs.
However, such decisions would also place men’s programs in the financial crosshairs as well, due to Title IX standards to which NCAA policy must adhere.
While much of the focus is on the NCAA Division I level, the impacts may be most severe at the Division II and Division III level. Thursday’s release also outlined cuts for D-II and D-III, which are an even larger percentage than the 62.5 percent decrease to Division I.
In Division II, the distribution is projected to be $13.9 million for the division, which is down $30 million from the 2019-20 distribution. That is a decrease of more than 68 percent.
In Division III, the distribution is projected to be 10.7 million — down $22 million from last year’s numbers, which is a decrease of more than 67 percent.
The scary part of the situation is that no one knows the final extent of the impact of COVID-19 from a health standpoint or a subsequent financial standpoint when and if the health risk subsides.
There is still the potential for the 2020 college football season to be impacted, which would create another hit for the revenue of athletic departments at all levels.
Hamrick, who is on the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee, said there have been no formal discussions on the cancellation of the season — yet. “Everybody is speculating what is going on,” Hamrick said. “But no one knows yet about how any of this is going to turn out.”
As Hamrick pointed out, some of the expected money lost from the NCAA’s amended budget for 2020-21 is offset by the cancellation of all spring sports, which wiped out travel and competition expenses for baseball, softball and other non-revenue sports. The NCAA’s implemented recruiting freeze also saves on football coaching staff travel costs.
Still, the climate of college athletics remains unsettled, just like every other walk of life at this point.
It leaves NCAA sports — an area of life that has served as a medicine for many during tough times — needing some miracle drug of its own to cure its ills.