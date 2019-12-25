20191225-put-firstday

Friends of Ridenour Lake and the Nitro Get Out and Move team are hosting a First Day Hike at Ridenour Lake in Nitro on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The free community hike will get underway at 10 a.m. and everyone is asked to meet at Shelter No. 4 at the lake. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies for everyone.

— Courtesy of Joe Stevens

