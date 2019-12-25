Friends of Ridenour Lake and the Nitro Get Out and Move team are hosting a First Day Hike at Ridenour Lake in Nitro on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The free community hike will get underway at 10 a.m. and everyone is asked to meet at Shelter No. 4 at the lake. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies for everyone.
First Day Hike planned at Ridenour Lake
Welcome in 2020 with a digital subscription to The Herald-Dispatch for only $20 for 20 weeks.
Welcome in 2020 with a digital subscription to The Herald-Dispatch for only $20 for 20 weeks.
Welcome in 2020 with a digital subscription to The Herald-Dispatch for only $20 for 20 weeks.
Local journalism continues to make a difference.
Local journalism continues to make a difference.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
CASSANDRA EMP-PARSONS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Huntington shop to launch cinema series in January
- Man jailed on firearm charges; drugs also found
- City announces free Christmas Tree disposal sites
- Poca RB Ethan Payne wins Kennedy Award as top player in WV
- W.Va. high schools to participate in Girls Go CyberStart competition
- Hurricane man shoots his age at Riviera Golf Course
- Trumps attend music-filled church service on Christmas Eve
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man jailed after allegedly distributing child pornography
- City to put in motion Fairfield development plan
- Lawrence County grand jury indicts more than 20
- Huntington bar death suspect to get new attorney
- Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Huntington
- Firefighters respond to house fire in Proctorville
- Cramblit begins term as Ironton mayor
- Police roundup: Man allegedly sent explicit images, videos depicting minors
- Huntington man acquitted of murder, will still serve life sentence
- New assistant principal will split time between two Cabell County schools
Images
Collections
- Photos: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl Beach Invasion
- Photos: “Candlenights 2019” at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
- Photos: Tailgaters hit Bucs Beach for Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
- Photos: My Huntington’s Good Time Christmas Show Live
- Photos: Marshall vs. EKU, men's basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland boy's basketball team takes on Grace Christian
- Photos: Pajama Party with Santa
- Photos: St. Joe takes on Coal Grove in the Ironton Classic
- Photos: Marshall falls to UCF in Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
- Photos: Marshall Football Gasparilla Bowl Practice
Most Popular
Articles
- Man jailed after allegedly distributing child pornography
- City to put in motion Fairfield development plan
- Lawrence County grand jury indicts more than 20
- Huntington bar death suspect to get new attorney
- Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Huntington
- Firefighters respond to house fire in Proctorville
- Cramblit begins term as Ironton mayor
- Police roundup: Man allegedly sent explicit images, videos depicting minors
- Huntington man acquitted of murder, will still serve life sentence
- New assistant principal will split time between two Cabell County schools
Images
Collections
- Photos: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl Beach Invasion
- Photos: “Candlenights 2019” at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
- Photos: Tailgaters hit Bucs Beach for Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
- Photos: My Huntington’s Good Time Christmas Show Live
- Photos: Marshall vs. EKU, men's basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland boy's basketball team takes on Grace Christian
- Photos: Pajama Party with Santa
- Photos: St. Joe takes on Coal Grove in the Ironton Classic
- Photos: Marshall falls to UCF in Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
- Photos: Marshall Football Gasparilla Bowl Practice