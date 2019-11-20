CHARLESTON — A student from Confidence Elementary School in Putnam County created one of 20 winning entries in the First Lady’s Student Artist Series “Thank A Veteran” contest.
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winners last week.
The contest tasked third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students from across West Virginia to submit hand-drawn cards, thanking veterans for their service and honoring them for the sacrifices made in service to the state and country.
A grand total of 2,785 card entries were received, coming from 54 schools in 24 counties from all corners of the state.
“I was so proud to see such an overwhelming response from our ‘Thank a Veteran’ card initiative,” Justice said in a news release. “It is wonderful to see students throughout the state showing support and gratitude to our veterans.”
Designers of the 20 winning entries will each receive a $25 Visa gift card for their efforts.
The other winning entries were submitted from the following schools:
- Bethleham Elementary School — Ohio County
- Davis Creek Elementary School — Cabell County
- Franklin Elementary School — Pendleton County
- Johnson Elementary School — Harrison County
- Kenna Elementary School — Jackson County
- Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School — Mercer County
- Montrose Elementary School – Kanawha County
- Neale Elementary School – Wood County
- New River Intermediate School — Fayette County
- Rock Cave Elementary School — Upshur County
- Shoals Elementary School — Kanawha County
- Skyview Elementary School — Monongalia County
- St. Mary’s Grade School — Harrison County
- Summersville Elementary School — Nicholas County
- Talcott Elementary School — Summers County
- Union Elementary School — Upshur County
- Warm Springs Intermediate School – Morgan County
- White Sulphur Springs Elementary School — Greenbrier County
- Williamstown Elementary School — Wood County