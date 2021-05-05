HURRICANE — After a long winter cooped up indoors, many of us are eager to enjoy the great outdoors in Putnam County.
Thanks to folks like Vanessa Ervin, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, a plethora of activities will be available for folks to engage in this spring.
“There is always a lot going on in Putnam County, and there is no time like the present for getting outdoors,” she says.
So lace up your sneakers, apply that SPF, and get ready to jog, bike, shop, paddle, and golf your way around Putnam County.
6th annual Putnam County Animal Shelter Dog Jog 5K Walk & Run
This year’s Dog Jog will be a virtual event, meaning that participants can choose any 5K route within Putnam County to race with their canine.
“All ages are welcome to participate with their four-legged friends in the Dog Jog,” Ervin says. “All you have to do is register online at www.tristateracer.com (cost is $25), choose your route, and complete the run between Friday, May 7, and Sunday, May 9.”
She adds, “And don’t forget to take some selfies with your pet!”
A selfie contest will be held online, with categories that include Best Selfie and Caption, Best Dressed Pet, Participant Furthest from Putnam County, Pet and Owner Lookalike, Fan Favorite, and Least Enthusiastic Pet.
Proceeds from the race will go to the Spay and Neuter Fund of the Putnam County Animal Shelter, located at 12908 Charleston Road in Red House, West Virginia.
“The Dog Jog is truly for a good cause, besides being a lot of fun,” Ervin says. “More than 300 pets from low-income households have been spayed and neutered at Putnam County Animal Shelter.”
Race participants will go home with more than fun memories shared with their pooch; they will also receive a race T-shirt, a custom participation medal crafted by Bear Wood Company, and a chance to win various prizes.
“On May 20, come by the CVB office at Area 34 to pick up your race T-shirt and medal,” Ervin says. “Drip’s Coffee will give you free coffee if you do! Of course, if that doesn’t work for your schedule, we can mail the items to you for a $5 shipping fee.”
Rivers to Ridges Race and Ride Mountain Bike Series
Formerly known as Kanawha Gateway Heritage Area, Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail is a 501C-3 nonprofit organization that was founded in July 2006. Rivers to Ridges is partnering with Putnam County CVB, Nitro CVB, and Mason County CVB to host a five-part short-course bike series this spring.
“Five different venues are hosting mountain bike races this spring in Putnam County,” Ervin states. “While the races are geared towards beginner and intermediate riders and their families, professional timing will be used.”
The first two races in the series took place on April 18 and April 24, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro and Eleanor City Park, respectively.
Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane will host the third race on May 8 at 10 a.m., followed by Gritt’s Farm on May 29 at 10 a.m., and concluding June 5 at 11 a.m. at McClintic WMA “TNT Area” and West Virginia State Farm Museum in Point Pleasant.
“Males and females are eligible to ride in six different age categories,” Ervin explains, “which includes a 13-and-under category. The other divisions are for 14- to 17-year-olds, 18- to 35-year-olds, 35- to 50-year-olds, and 50-plus-year-olds. There is also a Strider race for 1- to 5-year-olds.”
At each race, food trucks will be on site and prizes and gift certificates will be awarded to top finishers.
Putnam County Farmer’s Market
For those wishing to enjoy the outdoors in a more laid-back fashion, head over to the Putnam County Farmer’s Market.
Located at Valley Park, the market officially opened for its 13th season last weekend. It will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through October.
“You can find such a wide variety of goods at the Farmer’s Market,” Ervin notes, “such as farm-fresh eggs, fresh flowers, local honey, home-baked goods, jams and jellies, hand-crafted jewelry, and in-season produce.”
She adds, “And it is good to know that all 22 vendors come from within 50 miles of Hurricane.”
Vendors returning this year include Good Horse Scents, Crago Country Farm, Ricardina Jewelry Designs, LeJa Produce, Hope’s Harvest Farm, K-Dale Blueberry Farm, Fox Run Metal Works, and Taste of Country Candles.
New vendors include Mallory Family Farms of WV, Happy Belly Foods, Wired Possum Coffee, Earthy Goods, and Bison Beauties.
Winfield Watersports Weekend
The Winfield Community Center & Boat Ramp is the location for the first ever Watersports Weekend on June 12 and 13 in Winfield. Sponsored by Putnam County CVB, Kanawha Watersports, City of Winfield, Gunters, and Appalachian Boarding Company, this event will feature a host of watersports activities for the entire family.
“We are so excited about this brand-new event,” Ervin enthuses. “All day on Saturday, June 12, fun activities will take place on the water and a kayak bass fishing tournament will cap off the weekend on Sunday, June 13. On site will be various food vendors, and an event emcee will be providing music.”
The jam-packed schedule of events includes watersports safety instruction followed by water ski and wakeboard exhibitions, beginner paddleboard and kayak lessons, and races on paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes (for which prizes will be awarded). On Saturday afternoon, folks can sign up for water tubing, stand up paddleboards, and kayaks for $15 per person.
“And let’s not forget the Rubber Ducky Race,” Ervin says. “Fifty percent of the proceeds of that fun event will go to Backpack Buddies.”
Winfield Watersports Weekend will conclude on Sunday, June 13 with the Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, scheduled for 6 a.m.-3 pm. Prizes will be awarded in both the adult and youth divisions.
Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
This 37th annual tournament will take place on Monday, June 28 at 9 a.m. at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club (3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive in Hurricane). Although the date is subject to change due to COVID restrictions, teams can register by contacting the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.
So whether you enjoy golfing, biking, jogging, kayaking, or shopping, you will find an opportunity to do it this spring in Putnam County.
“Putnam County boasts incredible outdoor spaces,” Ervin says, “and warm weather allows visitors and residents alike to enjoy and experience the great outdoors here.”