St. Timothy’s In-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Hurricane will host a community dance with a live band from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
The dance, sponsored by Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance (Footmad) of the Kanawha Valley, will feature easy-to-learn traditional dances, including contras (double lines), squares, and circles. No experience or partner are required to take part — everyone dances with everyone. (Those attending are asked to wear soft-soled shoes.)
A beginners’ lesson will get underway at 6:45 p.m., to learn some basic figures and movements.
The band that will perform is The Wild Ones from Charleston: Paul Epstein (fiddle), Rita Ray (keyboards), and Paula Bickham (accordion and percussion). The caller, Mike Miller, of Elkins, has been calling square and contra dances around the United States, Canada, and beyond for the past 35 years.
Footmad requests that all dancers be fully vaccinated. Masks are optional.
A donation of $10 per person is suggested for the dance. Those ages under age 13 will be admitted free.
The church is located at 3434 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
For more information, call Footmad at 304-726-4382.
