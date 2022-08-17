The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Friends of Old Time Music and Dance

Under the auspices of Friends of Old Time Music and Dance, a community dance will take place Sept. 9 at St. Timothy’s In-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Hurricane.

 Submitted photo

St. Timothy’s In-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Hurricane will host a community dance with a live band from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

The dance, sponsored by Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance (Footmad) of the Kanawha Valley, will feature easy-to-learn traditional dances, including contras (double lines), squares, and circles. No experience or partner are required to take part — everyone dances with everyone. (Those attending are asked to wear soft-soled shoes.)

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.