HURRICANE — When Hurricane High junior Domenick Hoh laces up his sneakers and steps onto the blue concrete court with racket in hand, he does it for only one reason: the love of the game.
Cliché, perhaps. But that doesn’t make it any less true.
Hoh was introduced to the sport of tennis at an early age, and it fascinated him right away.
“I like how many things you have to balance to be successful in tennis,” he says. “Not only do you have to be fit and know your strokes, but you also have to use math and strategy to win. Sometimes all it takes to win key points and completely change the momentum of a match is strategy combined with a good adrenaline rush.”
Spoken from years of experience.
Hoh, a Morgantown native who has spent the bulk of his life in Hurricane, is the No. 1 seed this season on the boys’ team. That has not occurred by happenstance; Hoh devotes hours of hard work to improving his game, both in and out of season.
“I usually try to play at least an hour every day,” the 17-year-old states. “Sometimes I play sets with other good players so that it provides me with great practice. Sometimes I go to clinics or play weekend tournaments, though COVID has made that more difficult.”
Hoh has certainly had to persevere over the past year as COVID-19 has lobbed one obstacle after another his way.
“COVID has affected high school tennis greatly,” Hoh admits, “though you might not think so, considering how tennis is already a socially distant sport and is usually played outside.”
He continues, “In spring 2020, I played tennis only once between mid-March and early May, which was hard. The only time that I have taken off longer than that was when I had a buckle fracture in my left wrist in fifth grade.”
COVID restrictions also resulted in the cancellation of tournaments, which many young players depend upon for strengthening their skills. Being required to wear a mask while playing tennis on indoor courts was hard on Hoh, as well.
But it has been Domenick Hoh’s fundamental love of tennis that has caused him to cling to his sport, even when it hasn’t been easy.
For Hurricane High tennis coach Ashley White, the love of the same game perpetually inspires her.
“As most coaches would say, the love of the game and a passion for helping students first motivated me to become a high school tennis coach,” White says.
A Hurricane native and a graduate of Marshall University with a master’s degree in education, White is a school library media specialist at Hurricane Middle School. She is also a tennis aficionado.
“As a former Hurricane High tennis player myself, from 2010-2013, I have been through the ups and downs that come with the tennis season; I desire to help players navigate those.”
There certainly have been plenty of ups and downs for White to steer her players through.
Because winter sports started later in West Virginia this year, the tennis season began later, as well.
“We started March 15th this year and will finish the first week of June. Normally, we start March 1st and end with states in mid-May,” White says.
That might not sound like a big deal to folks who do not work in the school system, but it proved quite challenging to White and other tennis coaches.
“The primary way COVID has affected HHS tennis this year is the issue of overlapping sports and activities,” White explains. “We have a wonderfully diverse group of kids who are in other sports and activities, like swimming, basketball, and show choir. We’ve had to work hard to work to accommodate these activities whereas, in a normal year, we wouldn’t have to.”
But White has accommodated student schedules and made it work — for the love of the game, of course.
This year’s roster of six boys, coached by White, and eight girls, coached by Kendra White, have made it all worthwhile for the coaching staff.
“This tennis team, both boys and girls, has been such a joy to work with this season,” White enthuses. “Sometimes the ‘team’ atmosphere can get lost in the individual aspect of tennis, but this group is great about encouraging and supporting one another for the good of the team.”
Tennis is a unique sport that has both individual and team components. Players compete individually in matches; their score is then tallied with the overall team score.
Hoh enjoys both the team and individual dynamics of the sport.
“I like how tennis is an individual sport, but in middle school and high school, you become part of a team,” he says.
Of course, the dual nature of the sport in high school makes White’s job a bit of a challenge.
“The most challenging part of my job is to work with each player individually (as they play individual matches) while also focusing on the team as a whole,” she says. “In a typical match, we have multiple players on the courts at one time, so it can be difficult to coach all of them at once.”
She adds, “But when I see the look on a player’s face when he or she wins a hard-fought match, it makes all of the other coaching challenges completely worth it.”
Perhaps if White and Hoh had one wish, it would be that others would witness those triumphs on the tennis court more often.
“We would love to see more of the community come out to watch our matches,” White admits. “These kids work so hard all year long to prepare for their season and, despite their successes, they often don’t get the recognition they deserve.”
Hoh agrees.
“In my experience, high school tennis is definitely overlooked as a sport. Not many people watch our matches besides the families of the players. The best thing anyone can do to support our team is to just come watch.”
Come watch Hoh do what he loves on those blue Hurricane High tennis courts, which are located at 3350 Teays Valley Road. All matches are free to attend. You can also follow Hurricane High School Tennis on Twitter.