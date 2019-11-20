Did (almost) three hours pass by that quickly? This is a testament to Director James Mangold (“Cop Land,” “Walk the Line,” “The Wolverine”) and his latest hit, “Ford v Ferrari.” Most films today that pass beyond the two-hour mark, seem dreadful and fail to hold the attention of 21st century audiences, but this race car movie succeeds.
Although it is largely because of great actors, including Matt Damon (“Good Will Hunting,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Martian”) as legendary car guy, Carroll Shelby (think the AC Cobra and the Ford Mustangs) and Christian Bale (“The Dark Knight” movies, “The Fighter,” “The Prestige”) as Formula One driver Ken Miles.
Both Damon and Bale do a fantastic job of bringing the “Buddy Picture” aspect to a movie about an event in automobile history. But, this movie is about the development and production of an American-made car to win a major Formula One race.
It traces several real-life characters and makes them into movie characters. I have no idea what Shelby or Miles were really like, nor for that matter, Henry Ford II or Lee Iacocca, but if they were anything like they are portrayed here, Ford Motor Company in the 1960s was a lot less “Mad Men”ish than we were led to believe.
Yep, Iacocca and Ford are in this flick, too. A young Iacocca as portrayed by Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “The Accountant,” “Fury”) and Tracy Letts (“The Big Short,” “The Post,” “Lady Bird”) as Henry Ford II.
Letts makes a nice Dick Chaney-looking Ford, who seems to have a heart that is not totally corporate, and a sense of vengeance that would compete with ANY villain, dictator or jealous suitor in the history of mankind.
Meanwhile, Bernthal’s rendition of Iacocca is somewhat of a bookish “yes man,” totally NOT what we think of when we think of the Ford & Chrysler lovable figurehead that changed our minds about the image of corporate greed (almost).
The movie’s eye candy is former model Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander,” “Money Monster,” “Escape Plan”) as Mollie Miles, wife of Ken. Ironically, almost Barbie-like in her 1960s look of faithful, stay-at-home mom (back when half of the women were), what makes her more than that, is that Mangold gave her a distinct personality, and not just one of “the loving wife.”
Balfe is what we all remember our mom’s looking and acting like in the ‘60s, and the chemistry between her and Bale is very good, but as I mentioned early, this is part “buddy Picture” and Damon and Bale are the most fun couple to watch.
Two nice second-tier players are Ray McKinnon (“Deadwood,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Comanche Moon”) as Phil Remington and Noah Jupe (“The Night Manager,” “A Quiet Place,” “Holmes & Watson”) as Ken’s son, Peter.
Young Jupe is almost perfect as a teen son who idolizes his Dad and yet never doubts anything that he sees or experiences. This is “Courtship of Eddie’s Father” level of father/son love, and it may be hard for the younger audience to trust in it.
McKinnon, on the other hand, visually looks like a cartoonist Robert Crumb in mechanics overalls. He has one of those “I’ve seen him SOMEWHERE” faces and although he looks pretty timid in this movie, his biker portrayals in “The Walking Dead” and “Mayans MC” are pretty brutal.
“Ford v Ferrari” is about people, and does a very good job of it, but it is also about cars.
The amount of detail that is put into this period piece seems, overall, as about as good as it gets. From Formula One racing to small time production facilities, everything seems spot-on.
But, the actual filming of the racing (with limited CGI, by-the-way) is amazing, if you are old enough to remember watching international automobile racing on a black-and-white television screen, announcers with British accents and a stationary film camera high above the action, then you will be sent back in time to watch racing before the “branding,” the polish, the special gimmicks (although THIS Le Mans does end with one).
“Ford v Ferrari” is a (little better than) mediocre action film, a nice buddy picture and an excellent historical piece. Three movies for the price of one.