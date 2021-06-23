CHARLESTON — Fall in the Capital City is looking busier and busier.
Classic rockers Foreigner announced this week they are coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Oct. 19 as part of their Greatest Hits of Foreigner tour, which was announced in April.
The tour is scheduled to begin July 28 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
The British-American rock band formed in New York in 1976 with Brits Mick Jones and Ian McDonald and American vocalist Lou Gramm.
Foreigner is best known for hits like “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice,” “Double Vision” and “Juke Box Hero.”
Much of the band’s success came in the late 1970s and early 1980s, though the group has continued to tour and occasionally release new material.
McDonald left the band in 1980. Gramm left in 2003. Both have occasionally performed as guests with Jones and the newer members of the band.
Tickets to the show start at $37.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18.
For more information, visit the Charleston Coliseum box office, call 800-745-3000 or go online to www.ticketmaster.com.
This latest concert announcement is part of a flurry of news coming from the Charleston Coliseum this week, which included show dates for Judas Priest, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jeff Foxworthy. Those new acts join a slate of shows rescheduled from 2020, among them The Avett Brothers, Chicago and Brantley Gilbert.