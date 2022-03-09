A career federal agent and former state trooper who now helps oversee Putnam County schools is the new second-in-command at West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security.
Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy announced G. Robert “Rob” Cunningham as his deputy effective in early January.
Before retiring from the U.S. Department of Justice on Dec. 31, Cunningham served as a senior special agent at its Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for more than 20 years. At ATF, Cunningham focused on crimes of violence involving firearms, possession of firearms by prohibited individuals, firearm trafficking organizations, explosives-related crimes, commercial fire investigations and investigations involving organized criminal groups, gangs and traffickers of illegal controlled substances.
Elected to the Putnam County Board of Education in 2013, Cunningham has served as its president since 2018.
Cunningham began his law enforcement career with the West Virginia State Police in 1992, serving as a trooper in Wayne County and then with Executive Protection and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation before joining the ATF in 2001.
Throughout his career, Cunningham was repeatedly honored by federal prosecutors for his investigative successes. In 2005, he earned the ATF’s national Johnny A. Masengale Memorial Award given for a special effort or special achievement in an explosives investigation or an explosives-related support activity. He received a presidential commendation for bravery from President Clinton in 1995.
A 1987 Winfield High School graduate, Cunningham earned degrees at Marshall University in business administration and police science in 1991 and 1992, respectively. During his ATF career, Cunningham was assigned to the field offices in Charleston and Ashland, Kentucky.
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security includes the State Police and the Fusion Center as well as the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Parole Board, and Capitol Police.
It has more than 5,300 full-time employees at facilities throughout the state and a $500 million annual budget. It was redesignated from the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety in 2020.
