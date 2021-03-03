The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON (AP) — A former volunteer fire chief has been charged with stealing more than $133,000 from a West Virginia town.

Kenneth Richard Churning, 60, is accused of taking $133,454.58 from the Town of Sophia's Volunteer Fire Department, according to a statement on Wednesday from the West Virginia State Auditor's Office. He's accused of taking $118,509 in ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions and $1,205 in personal expense reimbursement from July 2017 through December2019, the statement said.

A Raleigh County grand jury indicted Churning based on testimony from investigators with the Auditor's Office, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Churning has an attorney.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.