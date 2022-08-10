HUNTINGTON — Dan Straily is returning to South Korea.
The former Marshall University baseball star signed with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball organization on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-handed pitcher agreed to a deal that will pay him $400,000 the rest of the season.
Straily, 33, had been pitching with the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada, where he was 3-3 with a 6.35 earned run average in a notorious hitters park in a Pacific Coast League that favors batters.
The stint is Straily’s second with the Giants, based in Busan, South Korea. He starred for Lotte in 2020 and 2021. His first season there Straily went 15-4 with a 2.50 ERA and led the league with 205 strikeouts in 1941/3 innings. In 2021, Straily was 10-12 with a 4.07 ERA.
Lotte offered Straily a 2022 contract, but he declined and signed a minor league deal with Arizona, which released him Monday so he could return to the Giants, who released former big-leaguer Glenn Sparkman to clear space on the roster for Straily.
A 24th-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2009 MLB Draft, Straily also pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, going 44-40 with a 4.56 ERA in eight major league seasons.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
