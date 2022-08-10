The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Diamondbacks 2022 Baseball
Buy Now

Straily

 Matt York | AP photo

HUNTINGTON — Dan Straily is returning to South Korea.

The former Marshall University baseball star signed with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball organization on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-handed pitcher agreed to a deal that will pay him $400,000 the rest of the season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.