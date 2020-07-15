Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from West Liberty University.

Sam Aulick, Huntington H.S., baseball. A sophomore pitcher, Aulick made the All-Mountain East Conference academic team. He went 0-4 with a 6.26 earned run average. Aulick threw 15 2/3 innings and allowed 20 hits, with 17 strikeouts and 13 walks before the season was halted because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Taylor Bonnett, Poca H.S., softball. A member of the all-MEC academic team and 2019 all-tournament team, the sophomore pitcher went 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in the shortened 2020 season. In 4 2/3 innings, Bonnett struck out four, walked three and allowed six hits.

Zane Lanham, Huntington H.S., wrestling. The freshman finished fourth in the NCAA Division II Super 3 Regionals in Indianapolis. Wrestling at 184 pounds, Lanham was named MEC wrestler of the week three times. He went 21-4 to help the Hilltoppers to a second-place finish in the conference.

Brandon Morrison, Huntington H.S., football. A graduate student, Morrison made 44 tackles from his defensive back position. He made three stops for losses, including one for a safety. Morrison recovered one fumble and intercepted two passes.

Maddy VanMatre, Wahama H.S., softball. The freshman catcher appeared in one game and went 1 for 3 against Ohio Dominican. She also was hit by a pitch.

Dakota Williams, Hurricane H.S., football, track. A redshirt freshman wide receiver and transfer from Arizona Western Community College, Williams caught two passes for 18 yards and returned three kickoffs for 66 yards. A sprinter in track, Williams was part of the school-record-setting 4x400 relay team that broke a mark that had stood for more than 10 years. The team ran 1:34.41 at the Marietta College Open to establish the record.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.